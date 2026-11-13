The New York Jets are in a full-blown freefall, dropping four straight games to hit a brutal 2-7 overall record, while the Buffalo Bills are soaring at 7-1 after winning four in a row. It’s a tale of two seasons going in completely opposite directions as these AFC East rivals prepare to clash.

Jets and Bills: Two Sides of the Same Coin?

You’ve got the Bills, looking dominant, with their only loss of the season coming from the New England Patriots. Then there are the Jets, who’ve stumbled against both the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. Here’s the kicker: neither Buffalo nor New York has a division win yet this season. Yeah, you read that right. Zero division wins for either team, which makes Sunday’s matchup not just about a win, but about getting that crucial first divisional victory. Buffalo needs to handle their business, but they also have to be on high alert for some key Jets players who could flip the script.

Geno Smith Is Playing With Fire in the Pocket

Let’s talk about Geno Smith. The veteran is in his second run with the Jets, and he’s put up some solid numbers: 12 touchdown passes against only three interceptions. His 100.5 quarterback rating is straight-up outstanding, and he’s completing 67.5% of his passes. But here’s the problem: he’s been absolutely hammered, taking a whopping 28 sacks this season for a league-leading 236 yards lost. At 36 years old, Smith just doesn’t have the mobility he once did. He was never really a great runner, and “elusive” isn’t a word you’d use for him in the pocket these days. If a defense can dominate upfront, Smith will hold onto that ball. He’d rather take a sack than throw an interception, more often than not, so defensive lines that can heat him up are going to have a field day.

Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson: The Jets’ Best Shot at an Upset

Then you have Breece Hall, an explosive runner who’s got 10 career 100-yard games on the ground, and two of those came against the Bills. Hall was out for a bit this year with a quad injury, but he returned last week in the Jets’ 35-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He still managed 15 carries for 61 yards in that game, which was his second-best output of the season. Hall is all speed and elusiveness,the “lightning” to teammate Braelon Allen’s “thunder.” For the Jets to even think about an upset, they need Hall to break some explosive plays. Any defense needs to keep their tackling lanes sound and stop Hall from breaking off huge runs. Shut him down on early downs, and it’s going to make life even harder for Smith in the pocket.

And don’t forget Garrett Wilson. He sat out last week with a concussion, but he’s been working his way back and should be ready to suit up this week. If he plays, you can expect Christian Benford to keep his tour of duty against opposing No. 1 wideouts by shadowing Wilson for

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Originally reported by Buffalo Rumblings.