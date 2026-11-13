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Get this: The Western Conference’s top-five teams are *all* rocking winning streaks of at least four games, a wild stat that hasn’t happened since conferences even began. We talk about the West being a slugfest, a complete predicament, but this takes it to another level. Every single team in the current top 10 has won at least six of their last ten games. Every single one of the top five is on a streak. Six of the top 10 just won their last game, and the four that didn’t? They lost because they ran into *another* top Western Conference squad. This isn’t just tough, this is brutal.

The Western Conference Is Just Built Different, Seriously

It’s still early, sure, and these teams are still figuring out who they are. But man, the numbers don’t lie. Eight of the NBA’s top 10 teams in offensive rating are chilling in the West. Six of the top 10 in defensive rating? Yep, also in the West. And if you’re talking net rating, seven of the top 10 call the Western Conference home. That kind of early success can create insane buy-in, which is exactly what you need to sustain a team through a whole season. You gotta wonder how real these early runs are, but the stats scream “VERY REAL.”

The Lakers’ Defense Is Why They’re Scary, Not Just Luka’s Magic

Look, the Los Angeles Lakers are 11-2, and yes, Luka Dončić is on a straight-up preposterous run. Austin Reaves is having a career year, even after that heel injury on Wednesday. And yeah, they’ve got the best offense in basketball right now. But what could *really* make this Lakers team stick is the belief they’ve got and the effort they’re putting in on defense. They’re bringing an activity to that end of the floor that’s not totally new for them, but the execution? That’s been consistent across the entire roster. They’re switching on and off-ball actions, locking down drives, and showing early help. That’s the stuff that makes you a contender.

Walker Kessler’s impact cannot be overstated. He’s not just protecting the rim; he’s constantly rotating to get into position. The dude leads the league in total contested shots with a staggering 150, averaging 11.5 per game. From the baseline to the elbow to the wing, Kessler’s timing is key to the Lakers’ paint protection, where opponents are only scoring 43.1 points there on average, fourth-lowest in the league. And when the Lakers go smaller with Kessler off the court, that switching ramps up even more, with multiple lineups hitting those defensive notes. They’re gonna get tested on both ends, no doubt, but it feels like their vision and formula are locked in right now.

Don’t Blink, Or You’ll Miss The Spurs’ Unbelievable Turnaround

Remember when the San Antonio Spurs started 0-2? If you had questions about them rising back to the top of the Western Conference after that shaky start, well, I’d say 10 straight wins gives you a pretty clear answer. They’re 10-2 now! The shift to that three-guard lineup of De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper has definitely had its bumpy moments, but it appears to be

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.