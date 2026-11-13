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Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just laid it all out: The NFL could roll with an 18-game regular season as early as the 2027 season. Yep, you read that right. Jones, a man who knows a thing or two about how the league operates, isn’t just floating an idea here. He sounds like this thing is happening, and soon.

The Big Shift: More Games, Less Preseason

During his weekly chat on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece show, Jones didn’t mince words. An 18-game slate for the regular season is a real possibility for next season. But it isn’t just about adding more football to your Sundays. This move would also bring a significantly reduced preseason schedule. We are talking a trade-off here, folks. Fewer meaningless games that barely hold our attention, and more high-stakes, real football. Honestly, is anyone going to complain about that? It sounds like a pretty sweet deal.

Why It’s “Everybody’s Best Interest”

Jones is convinced this is a win-win situation. “It’s in everybody’s best interest,” he stated, adding, “I would anticipate that coming.” Think about it: More regular season games mean more entertainment for us, more revenue for the teams, and potentially even more competitive matchups. While the details of a reduced preseason still need to shake out, the sentiment from a powerful owner like Jones is clear: The league is headed this way. He doesn’t just “hope” it’s coming, he *anticipates* it. That’s a strong statement from someone with a direct line to these decisions.

So, what does this mean for the future? We are looking at a fundamentally different NFL calendar in just a few short years. Will we see teams adjust their roster management, player conditioning, or even how they approach the start of the season? You know everyone will be watching to see if Jones’ prediction holds true and how this massive shift reshapes the game we love. Get ready, because 18 games might just be the new standard.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.