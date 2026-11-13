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The tears were always coming for Mauricio Pochettino, you just knew it. On Friday, at the US Soccer’s national training center, the emotion hit fast during his news conference. This wasn’t just some regular presser, this was the moment US Soccer confirmed he’s leaving to manage Manchester United, a bombshell announced only hours earlier.

An Emotional Farewell to US Soccer

Pochettino is famously emotional, and it didn’t take long for him to get choked up. During his opening remarks, as he thanked the US Soccer executives for the opportunity to guide the US men’s team, the waterworks started. He got emotional again, even more so, when he addressed the impending departure itself. “I think [the decision was],” he said, pausing to compose himself, “one of the most difficult decisions of our careers. Thank you guys. Thank you so much.” Talk about a tough moment for everyone involved.

The Big Move That Couldn’t Be Turned Down

This wasn’t an easy breakup either. Pochettino had signed a deal to stay with the US team all the way through 2030. That’s a serious commitment! He was totally “transparent” in his dealings with both the club and the federation, but some opportunities, like managing Manchester United, are just too big to ignore. It was clearly a monumental decision, a career-defining moment that pulled him away from his commitment with the US men’s national team.

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Originally reported by The Guardian.