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Tyler Shough is locked in as a top-10 fantasy quarterback for Week 10, according to Justin Boone, and the Saints offense is getting healthy and ready to light up the scoreboard. This isn’t just a hunch, either; Shough’s performance against weaker defenses has been remarkably consistent, and this matchup against the Panthers looks like a prime opportunity for big numbers.

Shough, Mahomes, Young: Your QB Picks for Week 10

Shough has been a tale of two seasons through the Saints’ first eight games. When he’s faced defenses in the top half of the league for giving up the most points to quarterbacks, he’s finished as a top-eight fantasy QB every single time, which is huge. But against stronger defenses, he’s been QB15 or worse. The good news? The Panthers, despite technically giving up the 13th fewest fantasy points to passers, are dealing with serious injuries to key starters like Jaycee Horn and Bobby Okereke, making those numbers look a lot better than the defense actually is. Plus, the Saints offense is finally getting back to full strength with rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. returning last week. Volume is the name of the game here too, with both teams in the top seven for neutral pace of play this season, and a solid projected point total of 49.5. Get Shough in your lineup.

Speaking of quarterbacks, don’t sleep on Patrick Mahomes at Atlanta. Even if it takes Josh Downs a bit to learn the Chiefs’ offense, his presence is a clear boost. Mahomes already has multiple touchdown passes in six of his eight games this year, and the Falcons defense has allowed three top-10 QB performances, including Joe Burrow’s four-touchdown explosion just last Sunday. Bryce Young is another solid play against the Saints. He had an easier schedule early on, then struggled when things got tougher. But he’s coming off a quality game against a tough Broncos defense, and the Saints are giving up the 12th most fantasy points to quarterbacks in what should be an uptempo game.

Ollie Gordon II Is Primed for a Monster Week

The Dolphins are dealing with a tough break with Malik Willis heading to injured reserve, which is a big concern for their young offense. While that’s going to hurt in tougher matchups, it shouldn’t derail Ollie Gordon II this week. He’s facing his easiest opponent yet in the Colts, who are the fourth most generous defense to fantasy running backs. They’re also trending in the wrong direction defensively after trading away stalwart DeForest Buckner. Over just the last two games, Indy has been absolutely gashed by running backs, giving up big days to Bhayshul Tuten (159 yards, two TDs), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (58 yards, TD), Javonte Williams (124 yards, TD), and Tyler Goodson (77 yards). Gordon has been productive even in more difficult matchups, but this is a golden opportunity for a spike week as the Dolphins lean heavily on him with Kyle McCord now under center. You have to start him.

And don’t forget Jonathan Taylor for the Colts against the Dolphins. Despite a brief dip in playing time recently, Taylor is always a threat to go off, and he’ll be looking to make a statement this week. Make sure these guys are locked into your lineups and ready to rack up those fantasy points.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.