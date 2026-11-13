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Tarik Skubal, the two-time Cy Young Award winner, is without a doubt the top free agent this offseason, and while everyone is talking about the Mets and Dodgers as favorites, a mystery team might be about to crash the party. This 30-year-old left-hander is the biggest name available, and wherever he lands, it’s going to shift the landscape big time.

Skubal’s Free Agency is Heating Up

Forget the Mets and Dodgers being the only big players for Skubal, because the field is wider than you think. Jon Heyman of the New York Post confirmed the Toronto Blue Jays have already shown interest in the ace. Skubal himself is planning to meet with at least six clubs in the coming weeks, a list that already includes the Mets, Dodgers, and San Diego Padres. It is clear that while Atlanta hasn’t been shouted out as a top landing spot yet, this is far from a two-horse race. The Braves could absolutely throw themselves into this conversation if they make a strong impression.

Why Tarik Skubal is Exactly What the Braves Need

Here is where it gets interesting: Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter is calling for the Atlanta Braves to make a serious push for Skubal, even tabbing them as one of those “potential mystery teams” sniffing around. Reuter described the Braves as a “stagnant contender” that needs a “roster shakeup” rather than a total rebuild. Think about it: they’re losing Tyler Mahle and Martin Perez to free agency, leaving a hole in that rotation.

This isn’t just about filling a spot, though. Reuter’s vision? A “lethal one-two punch” with Skubal and Chris Sale. Can you even imagine that? That kind of rotation would be an absolute “nightmare for opposing clubs in the postseason.” Not only that, but signing Skubal would also be a massive block to their interested division rivals, the Mets and Phillies. That’s a double win, crippling your foes while boosting yourself. The Braves should at least try to set up a meeting. The stakes are too high not to.

The free agency carousel is only just getting started, and Skubal’s decision will be one of the biggest of the offseason. Keep your eyes peeled to see if the Braves can pull off what would be a truly season-defining move.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.