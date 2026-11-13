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The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots are set to clash in Week 10 over in Munich, Germany, and both squads have dropped their injury designations. Three players were ruled OUT for the Lions before they even hopped on the plane, but the real talk is all about Amon-Ra St. Brown. You know, the guy listed as “questionable” with a rib injury, but seriously, the idea of him missing this game is straight-up laughable. This international matchup is “a dream come true” for him, and there is zero chance he sits this one out.

Lions Lose Three Starters Before Kickoff in Munich

While St. Brown is a lock, the Lions definitely have some holes to fill. Center Cade Mays is officially OUT with a low ankle sprain, and cornerback D.J. Reed is sidelined by a hip issue. Safety Kerby Joseph is also OUT, dealing with a knee injury and remaining on the PUP list, with a decision on his roster status coming early next week. None of these guys even traveled with the team to Germany, so their absence was pretty much confirmed days ago. Juice Scruggs is set to step in at center for Mays, and we’ll probably see a rotation at outside corner that leans on Rock Ya-Sin. It’s a tough blow for Detroit to be without three key players, especially when they’re 6-2 and looking to keep that momentum rolling.

The “Questionable” Crew: St. Brown’s Iron Will vs. Vaki’s Ankle

Beyond the confirmed absences, the Lions have running back Sione Vaki (ankle) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) listed as questionable. Vaki was a late addition to the injury report last week, but he still played through that ankle against the Dolphins. He sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he got in a walkthrough on Friday, which is a good sign. Plus, the fact they brought him on the trip is a strong hint they believe he’ll be ready to go.

But seriously, the main event here is St. Brown. Yeah, he was limited in all three practices this week, but let’s be real, his commitment to this game is next-level. As the team themselves hinted, this game is a “dream come true” opportunity for St. Brown. He’s not missing it. His ribs might be barking, but his heart is clearly set on playing, and anyone who thinks he’s sitting has another thing coming.

Patriots’ Injuries and Lions’ Unexpected Health

The Patriots are dealing with their own injury woes heading into this Week 10 clash. They’ve already ruled out RB2 TreVeyon Henderson with an illness, LG Ben Brown with a knee injury, and CB Carlton Davis III also with a knee issue. Head Coach Mike Vrabel did say he’s feeling “pretty good” about A.J. Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson after recent practices, which is at least some good news for them.

On the flip side, the Lions have some good news with players like QB Jared Goff (chest), RB Jacob Saylors (neck/hamstring), EDGE DJ Wonnum (concussion), and S Brian Branch (hip) not even listed with injury designations. Coach Dan Campbell downplayed Goff’s chest issue, noting that while they had to list him, there’s nothing to worry about. So, while Detroit is missing some pieces, their main core, including their quarterback, seems ready to play.

This Week 10 international showdown is shaping up to be a test of depth and grit for both teams. With the Lions at 6-2 and the Patriots at 5-4, every player counts. Keep an eye on Amon-Ra St. Brown, because you just know he’s going to leave everything out on that field in Munich.

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Originally reported by Pride of Detroit.