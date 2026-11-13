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High school football playoffs just kicked off on Thursday, November 12, but one San Antonio-area powerhouse already made history: Steele head coach David Saenz punched his ticket to 100 career victories. The Knights absolutely owned Reagan with a dominant 44-24 win in the Class 6A, Division I bi-district round, securing not just the century mark for Saenz, but also their seventh straight season with at least one playoff win.

The Big Win That Made History

Seriously, 44-24? That’s not just a win, that’s a statement. As high school playoffs officially got underway, Steele, one of the top programs in the San Antonio area, made sure everyone knew they were here to play. This wasn’t just another game, it was the game where Coach Saenz etched his name in the record books. The Byron P. Steele II High School Facebook page summed it up perfectly: “The Knights are moving on to Round 2 and Head Coach, David Saenz, earned his 100th career win as a head coach. Congrats to the athletes, coaches, and entire Steele community on the victory!” You can feel the energy from that post, right? That’s what a milestone like this brings to a program, a community.

A Legacy Built on Wins and Unstoppable Talent

Saenz didn’t just walk into 100 wins, he built this program. He was promoted to head coach back in 2017 after Scott Lehnhoff moved up to Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD athletic director, but his roots with the Knights run deep. Before taking the top job, he was an assistant coach for 10 years, playing a crucial role in their first state title in 2010 and their runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2016. Talk about a foundation!

As head coach, his teams have been consistently incredible, averaging 10 wins per season, and they have hit at least 11 wins every single year since 2021. Think about that consistency! His best run came in 2023 when Steele powered its way to the state semifinals before ultimately falling to Humble Summer Creek. This guy knows how to build a winner, and the numbers don’t lie.

Just look at the year-by-year record since he took over:

* 2017: 9-5 (quarterfinal loss to Austin Westlake)

* 2018: 8-4 (area loss to Brandeis)

* 2019: 8-3 (bi-district loss to Austin Westlake)

* 2020: 9-4 (quarterfinal loss to Austin Westlake)

* 2021: 11-1 (area loss to Austin Vandegrift)

* 2022: 11-1 (area loss to Lake Travis)

* 2023: 13-2 (semifinal loss to Humble Summer Creek)

* 2024: 11-2 (regional loss to Vandegrift)

* 2025: 11-2 (regional loss to Johnson)

* 2026: 9-1-1 (after bi-district win over Reagan)

And it’s not just about the wins, it’s about the players he develops. Saenz has coached some serious talent who went on to the NFL, like JT Woods (Los Angeles Chargers), Caden Sterns (Denver Broncos), and Jaylon Jones (Indianapolis Colts). Plus, he’s got former athletes tearing it up in college right now, including Jonathan Hatton Jr. (Oklahoma), Julian Hugo (Arizona State), Jalen Cooper (SMU), and Dontae Carter (Vanderbilt). That’s a pipeline of talent that speaks volumes about his coaching.

What’s Next for the Knights?

With win number 100 in the books and another bi-district round ticked off, Steele isn’t slowing down. They are now heading to the area round, set to face the winner of the Lake Travis vs. Buda Johnson game. The date and time for that matchup are still TBD, but you know the Knights will be ready. This team, led by a legendary coach who just hit a massive milestone, is looking to make a deep run. You don’t get 100 wins by accident, and you don’t stop celebrating them after just one round.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.