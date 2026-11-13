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Tarik Skubal, the undisputed best free agent out there this offseason and a two-time AL Cy Young winner, is about to drop a contract that’s going to make jaws hit the floor. Seriously, we’re talking before December 1st hits, because after that? Owners are slamming the lockout door on players at 11:59 p.m. ET, and Skubal is expected to sign before then.

Breaking All the Records, Right Now

Look, Skubal turns 30 later this month, he’s an in-his-prime ace, and he’s a Scott Boras client. You know what Boras does, right? He shatters records, he doesn’t just nudge ’em. There’s a legit chance Skubal signs for more than $400 million in the next couple weeks. Imagine something like eight years at $50 million a year, that’s $400 million straight up, and it completely blows away what we’ve seen before.

Think about it: Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million is the biggest total guarantee for a pitcher right now, followed by Gerrit Cole’s $324 million. Skubal is looking to leave those in the dust. And for average annual value, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are tied at $43.3 million. Skubal’s contract could make those look like pocket change. Seriously, clubs like the Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Mets are all over this guy, and the conditions are absolutely ripe for a historic deal.

The Wild Card: A Shorter, Richer Deal?

But here’s the kicker, the real head-scratcher: there’s a small, but real, chance Skubal could go a different route. Think Framber Valdez, or even Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker. We’re talking a short-term contract, but with an insane average annual salary. The Athletic is even reporting the Dodgers apparently prefer this kind of arrangement with Skubal.

Now, ESPN is saying Skubal has zero interest in that, but hey, minds change, right? Usually, these “short-term” deals are more like three or four years with opt-outs, not just one or two straight years. And those opt-outs? They’re not just for ditching your team. Players can leverage them for a whole new contract to stay put.

So, what’s the play here? Why would he even consider it? Plain and simple, it’s about maximizing earnings. A short-term deal puts him back into free agency sooner, maybe even next offseason. If he goes out and just has a typical Skubal season in 2027, the market could be even hotter. Plus, you gotta remember, a future salary cap could come with a salary floor. That means small-market teams like the Guardians or Rays might suddenly be throwing ridiculous money around just to hit that floor. It’s a gamble, but man, it could pay off huge.

So, what’s it gonna be for Skubal? A monster, record-obliterating long-term deal that secures his legacy, or a strategic, high-AAV short-term play to potentially double down later? We’re all on the edge of our seats, because this isn’t just about one player, it’s about reshaping the market for ace pitchers. Keep your eyes glued to the news over the next couple of weeks, because that December 1st deadline is coming fast!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.