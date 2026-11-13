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The Houston Texans shook up their roster on Friday, claiming receiver/returner Nikko Remigio off waivers and, in a corresponding move, releasing veteran running back Dare Ogunbowale. This isn’t just a minor swap; it points to Houston making a clear bet on special teams firepower as the season progresses.

The Remigio Rework: Why Houston Wanted Him

Look, when a player gets waived, it’s usually not a huge splash, right? But the Texans clearly saw something in Nikko Remigio, who was let go by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week. This guy, in his fourth season, has been putting up some serious numbers in the return game for Kansas City. We’re talking an impressive 26.5 yards per kick return and a solid 5.6 yards per punt return this season. Those aren’t just good; those are “we need that on our squad” kind of numbers, especially when every yard matters in field position. Houston obviously felt that kind of explosive potential on special teams was worth the roster shuffle.

Ogunbowale’s Unfortunate Exit

Now, with Remigio coming in, someone had to go, and that someone was running back Dare Ogunbowale. This is always the tough part of the business, isn’t it? Ogunbowale is now subject to waivers himself, which is particularly rough given the trading deadline has already passed. It means he’ll have to wait to see if another team picks him up, or if he becomes a free agent. It’s a harsh reality, but that’s the nature of the league, especially when teams are looking to maximize every roster spot for specific roles, like a high-impact returner.

What’s next for Ogunbowale? Does another team snag him for depth, or will he be waiting for a call? Meanwhile, Remigio steps into a new locker room looking to prove the Texans’ faith in his return abilities was well-placed. You gotta wonder how quickly he’ll get integrated into their special teams unit, and if his arrival instantly boosts their field position game.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.