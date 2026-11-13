The Washington Commanders just pulled off a come-from-behind 24-21 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night, and you can bet Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was watching. That result immediately shrinks the gap at the top of the NFC East, bringing Dallas within a mere 1.5 games of the Giants for the lead.

Jerry’s Got His Eyes on the Prize

Jones didn’t waste any time, hitting up 105.3 The Fan on Friday to talk about what that Commanders win means. He said it straight up: “It gives us a lot of encouragement as we go forward to one of the biggest games we’ve had around here in a long time. It’s exciting.” Think about that. “One of the biggest games we’ve had around here in a long time.” The man is not mincing words. He sees a massive opportunity opening up, thanks to Washington doing them a solid.

The NFC East Gets Tighter

Before Thursday night, the Giants were holding a bit more breathing room, but that 24-21 Commanders win changes the whole vibe. Suddenly, the NFC East lead is looking a lot more precarious for New York, and a lot more attainable for Dallas. It’s wild how one game can tighten things up so fast. Dallas is now right there, sniffing around the top, and you know they’re feeling that encouragement Jones is talking about.

The schedule for “one of the biggest games” wasn’t mentioned, but you can feel the pressure mounting in the NFC East. Every snap from here on out is going to be massive for Dallas, especially with Jones publicly stoking the flames. Get ready, because this division title race just got a whole lot more intense.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.