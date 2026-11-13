The Los Angeles Rams are staring down a stretch of regular season games where they’ll have to win the hard way, and it’s all about defense and special teams. This isn’t a team built to drop 30 points on anyone right now, not with the injuries piling up on offense. Sometimes, you just gotta find the end zone once or twice, snatch every field goal you can, and let your defense do the talking. Even as -9.5 favorites on the road against the Cardinals, the plan is clear: embrace the grit. Sean McVay needs to lean into this formula, because forcing the offense to carry the team simply isn’t an option.

Carson Beck’s Nightmare: Six Sacks and Zero Breather

You better believe the Rams have the defensive personnel to make Carson Beck absolutely miserable. Mike LaFleur is probably going to try and get Beck acclimated with an early running game, but at some point, that man is going to have to sit in the pocket. And when he does? There simply aren’t enough blockers to go around to stop a wrecking crew like Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. Those two are going to eat. Beyond them, Byron Young, Braden Fiske, and Wesley Bailey should get plenty of one on one opportunities to feast. The bold prediction for this Sunday is a jaw-dropping six sacks on Carson Beck. That’s not just making him miserable, that’s making him wish he stayed home.

Field Goals and Fresh Faces: How the Rams Will Score

Since the offense isn’t fully healed up, scoring points is going to be a collective effort, and the special teams are stepping right into the spotlight. Brandon McManus is expected to kick four field goals, proving that McVay needs to embrace taking those points whenever they’re available. On offense, it’s all about specific plays and getting the ball to the right guys.

Tutu Atwell is pegged to lead all Rams wide receivers and tight ends in receptions. This isn’t a shot in the dark, either. Back in 2023, he was targeted 35 times in the first four games, hauling in 22 receptions for 270 yards. They could even unleash a “speedy” trio with Atwell-Smith-Daniels to stretch defenses vertically and horizontally. At tight end, the 2026 second round pick, Max Klare, looks like he’s going to become the primary target. Higbee, Parkinson, and Allen have been inconsistent, and Klare brings a hybrid-TE ability with more twitch, making him a great option for the screen game. And down in the redzone, keep an eye on CJ Daniels. With his 6’2″ frame, he’s the next man up for those critical redzone targets, with a touchdown prediction already on the books for him this Sunday.

This isn’t the flashy, high-flying Rams offense we’ve seen in the past. This is a team that needs to dig deep, win with 20 points, and let their defense dominate. If they can pull it off against the Cardinals, it sets the tone for a gritty, hard-nosed run through these next few games. It might not be pretty, but a win is a win, and sometimes that’s all that matters when injuries are biting hard.

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Originally reported by Turf Show Times.