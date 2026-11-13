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The Lakers are sitting on an absolutely blistering 11-2 record this season, tearing off seven wins in a row after their Wednesday night victory in Milwaukee. You simply don’t put up that kind of win rate, no matter who you’re playing, without doing a whole lot more right than wrong. They are the best offense in the league, and honestly, the numbers tell only part of the story.

Luka’s MVP Campaign Is Already ON

Seriously, how about Luka Dončić, huh? The man is on the kind of start that straight up forges MVP campaigns. He’s been in absolute destroyer of worlds mode, dropping insane numbers: 45, 42, 40, and then a mind-blowing 53 points in four consecutive games during that winning streak. That’s a level of scoring we haven’t seen from a Laker since Kobe Bryant back in January 2012. He was truly the top data point for why they were stacking up wins like crazy, leading the charge for the league’s best offense. He even dropped 53 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 three-pointers in an Emirates NBA Cup Group Play win, which is just bonkers.

This Team Is Evolving Beyond Luka-Ball

Here’s the wild part, though: as good as their record is, this team is only just now starting to find out what they truly are. When that seven-game winning streak kicked off, Luka was largely carrying the load. I mean, he was scoring 40 and 50 points, so they didn’t need much more than that to win. Guys like Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler were stepping up, consistently hitting double digits in all those big Luka games, and other role players chipped in where needed. But the article says it plain: it would be a mistake to think they just hit the ground running perfectly. They’re playing well, sure, but the *version* of well they’re playing is only just starting to get more well-rounded. Over the last three games, things have really started to diversify. That’s the real kicker here.

This team isn’t just winning, they’re growing, right before our eyes. They went from a Luka Dončić solo act to a team that’s showing more depth and different ways to beat you. That evolution, happening with an 11-2 record already in the bag, should have the rest of the league looking over their shoulders. If they’re just now finding their stride, imagine what they’re going to look like when they hit full gear.

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Originally reported by Silver Screen and Roll.