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Arch Manning, a guy who was literally among the betting favorites to win the Heisman Trophy heading into the 2026 college football season, has had a wild ride, to say the least. Inconsistency and some really questionable decision-making have definitely cast doubt on the legacy quarterback’s future, but his uncle, two-time Super Bowl champ Eli Manning, just hit us with some serious wisdom on SportsCenter that Arch, and the Longhorns, probably needed to hear.

The Texas Rollercoaster: From No. 1 Hype to Hard Knocks

This season has been absolutely bananas for Texas. They blasted their way to the No. 1 ranking after their first four games, I mean, think about that for a second. But then, oof. They plummeted hard, dropping two straight against unranked Oklahoma and Florida. Talk about a gut punch. Suddenly, those Heisman dreams and draft board projections looked a whole lot shakier. You gotta wonder what was going on in that locker room.

But here’s the thing, this team has grit. Texas has totally rebounded since those losses, picking up their third straight victory just last Saturday against No. 18 Missouri. Manning himself looked sharp, throwing three touchdowns with zero interceptions, pushing the Longhorns to a solid 7-2 record. They even bagged big wins against Ohio State early on and pulled off some tough road victories in the SEC, which, let’s be real, is never easy.

Eli’s Playbook: “Never Going To Be Perfect”

So, what’s the secret sauce for that kind of bounce back? Eli Manning broke it down, and honestly, every young quarterback could learn from this. “Hey, you know, it’s never going to be perfect,” Eli said. “That’s why you play the game. It’s not always going to be smooth. Every game, every series is an opportunity to learn, to get better.” He was talking about taking the ups and downs, those three-and-outs, even throwing an interception. You’re going to make plays too, right?

The big message? You can’t let one bad series wreck your whole mindset for the next one. Eli noted Arch has actually done a good job overcoming those tough moments, staying present, and stepping up late in games when it counts. He’s still a young guy learning every week, but he’s in a good rhythm now. “I’ve been proud of Arch, of how he’s handled this season,” Eli added. It hasn’t been “totally perfect,” but they’re getting those W’s.

Now, Texas faces a massive test on Saturday when they go up against the No. 21 LSU Tigers. This game isn’t just another notch on the belt, folks, it has serious, massive playoff implications. Can Arch keep that rhythm going and lead his team further? We’re about to find out.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.