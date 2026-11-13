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Logan Webb isn’t for sale. That’s the definitive word straight from MLB insider Bob Nightengale for USA Today, who revealed the San Francisco Giants are taking the exact same strong stance on their ace pitcher as they did during the trade deadline this past season. Teams might keep asking, but the answer is a firm “no.”

Giants Facing a Wild Offseason, But Not with Webb on the Block

The San Francisco Giants are heading into the 2026 MLB offseason in an interesting spot. Their roster is stacked with expensive talent, and it wouldn’t have been a shock if they looked to shed some payroll. Webb’s name kept floating around in trade rumors and speculation, and why wouldn’t it? He’s an ace. But Nightengale’s report makes it crystal clear: the team has zero interest in shipping the veteran starter out of town. While San Francisco might be willing to listen to trade offers for other big names like Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee, and Rafael Devers, a Webb trade has just about no chance of happening.

Why Keeping Webb Is the Only Play

Honestly, this decision makes all the sense in the world. Nightengale reports the Giants are actually looking to *add* starting pitching help this offseason. So, trading away your top arm would be completely counterproductive, right? Sure, they could probably get a massive haul of prospects or MLB-level talent in return for Webb. But imagine the hole that would leave in their rotation! It would be a huge blow, not just to their pitching depth but also to the clubhouse, as Webb is clearly a beloved member of that team. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Giants aren’t budging, even if other teams are putting incredible offers on the table.

If you’re a Giants fan, you can finally put those trade worries to bed. Webb isn’t going anywhere this offseason. While the team might consider a trade in the future, at least for now, he’s staying put. Get ready to see your ace leading the rotation for the foreseeable future, because the Giants are clearly building around him.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.