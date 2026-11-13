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Milton Williams, the star defensive tackle for the Patriots, has taken direct action. He told the media on Friday that any defensive teammate who jumps offsides or gets called for encroachment in a game moving forward will face a $1,000 fine. Williams is determined to curb the team’s frustrating offside issues, making it clear this is a no-nonsense move.

The Penalty Epidemic That Has to Stop

Look, the Patriots have been hammered by penalties, especially these offsides calls, and it’s killing them. Over the last two weeks alone, the defense has been flagged seven times for offsides. That’s brutal! They lost the penalty battle in their game against the Packers last week, and even in their come-from-behind win against the Dolphins two weeks ago, those offside calls were a major problem. Williams didn’t pull any punches, saying he thinks players pay extra attention when their wallet is on the line. He’s even taking accountability himself, mentioning he got dinged for some of those penalties earlier in the year.

Williams’ Leadership and the Price of Discipline

This isn’t just about a couple of bad flags. The Patriots have been called for 75 penalties so far in 2026, with 67 of them accepted. They’ve committed at least five penalties in every single game, and twice they’ve racked up 10 or more. While a bunch of those come from the offensive line with false starts and holding, the defensive line has certainly contributed its share with offsides and neutral zone infractions. Williams, who came over from the Eagles to be a leader and is the highest-paid player on the team, hopes these fines will inject some much-needed discipline into the defensive line for the second half of the season. He’s a former third-round pick who earned that big contract for more than just his play.

So, here we are. Williams has drawn a line in the sand with these $1,000 fines. Can this bold leadership move finally whip the defensive line into shape and clean up these killer penalties? The second half of the season starts now, and the Patriots simply cannot afford to keep shooting themselves in the foot.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.