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The Baltimore Ravens are prepping for their *fourth* starting quarterback this year, Jacoby Brissett, to face the Chargers on Monday night. That’s a brutal reality check on just how punishing the NFL has become for signal-callers, and it’s all thanks to defenses that are absolutely dialing up the pressure.

The QB Hit Rate Is Back With a Vengeance

If it feels like quarterbacks are taking a beating more often these days, your gut is absolutely right. We’re seeing a trend that hasn’t been this intense in nearly two decades. Through nine weeks of this season, quarterbacks have been hit on a staggering 15.1% of their dropbacks. That’s not just a high number, that’s the *most* we’ve seen since way back in 2006, which is when the league even started logging these hits in official box scores. Think about that: despite all the rules and advantages designed to help offenses, defenses are finding ways to get to the QB better than any other time in recent memory.

Baltimore’s Nightmare Quarterback Carousel

The Ravens’ current situation perfectly illustrates this brutal trend. They’re dangerously close to tying an NFL record for most starting quarterbacks in a single season. The 1984 Bears and 2023 Browns share that dubious honor with five, excluding the strike-shortened 1987 season. Baltimore is already at three injured QBs: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, and Joe Fagnano. Every single one of them went down after taking hits in games. Now it’s Brissett’s turn under center. It’s a harsh reminder that when defensive lines are cooking like this, nobody’s truly safe.

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Originally reported by The Guardian.