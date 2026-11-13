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With only three weeks left in the 2026 college football regular season, things are heating up fast. The College Football Playoff selection committee is just four weeks away from revealing the 12 teams making the cut, and while some squads like Georgia, Utah, and UCLA seem to have their spots locked down, trust me, a ton can still go sideways. There are still some absolute banger games left that will totally reshape the CFP picture.

ACC Title Hopes Ride on This Showdown

November 14 brings a massive game with No. 13 Wake Forest heading to SMU. The ACC bid looks like it will come down to Miami or Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are sitting pretty at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference, their only conference loss a 33-20 earlier defeat to Miami. But for Wake to even sniff their first ACC title game since way back in 2021, they absolutely *have* to get past SMU. The Mustangs are 7-2 on the season, tied for third in the conference behind Louisville. Rhett Lashlee’s squad has taken two road losses to Louisville and Syracuse, but they are absolutely lights out at home.

This game is gonna be a straight-up quarterback duel! SMU’s Kevin Jennings, a third-year starter, has been slinging it for 2,764 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. On the other side, Wake’s Gio Lopez is leading the nation’s No. 4-ranked scoring offense, putting up a ridiculous 43 points per game. He’s thrown for 2,176 yards with 18 touchdowns and only one pick, plus he’s a beast on the ground with another 317 rushing yards and six scores. This one might come down to defense, and that’s where Wake Forest has an edge, allowing just 15.9 points per game, which ranks 13th nationally.

Can South Carolina Shock the Unstoppable Dawgs?

On November 21, get ready for a colossal clash as No. 1 Georgia travels to face No. 17 South Carolina. Georgia looks, dare I say it, *unstoppable* this season. They went into a hostile environment against a Top-10 Ole Miss team and just flat-out dominated, leading 21-0 early in the second quarter and cruising to a 42-7 victory. It’s no surprise the Dawgs are already listed as 10.5-point favorites.

South Carolina, though, is on a serious roll. They started 0-3 in SEC play, but have since ripped off four straight wins, including big-time upsets over ranked Florida and Tennessee. If the Gamecocks can somehow pull off an upset against Georgia, it would instantly vault them right into the CFP conversation. South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers would need to have an absolutely monster game to make that happen. He’s thrown for 2,100 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he’s a dual threat, rushing for another 637 yards and seven scores. He already led an upset over Tennessee at home this season. Can he possibly do it again against one of the best defenses in the entire country?

The ACC Championship: A Rematch on the Horizon?

Looking ahead to Saturday, December 5, the ACC Championship Game is shaping up to be a rematch. Assuming Miami and Wake Forest don’t stumble in the next few weeks, this looks like the matchup. Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert would be taking Wake to the ACC title game in just his second season. If Wake does get to face Miami, it will be looking to a

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.