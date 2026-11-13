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The 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery is just days away, and it all boils down to Sunday night: who gets the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to draft USC phenom JuJu Watkins. Our Seattle Storm are right in the mix, holding a 9.3% shot at landing the top selection. This isn’t just any lottery; this is for a player who could redefine a franchise.

Our Shot At A Game-Changer

Let’s talk about JuJu Watkins, because she’s the reason we’re all watching. This woman is by far the best prospect in this entire draft class. She missed her entire junior season with a torn ACL, a tough blow for any athlete, but get this: she returned to action earlier this month and is absolutely tearing it up. In her first three games back, she’s averaging a ridiculous 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.7 steals, and a block. That’s not just good; that’s elite from the jump! She hasn’t officially declared for the draft yet, and technically she’s eligible to return to school for the 2027-28 season due to her medical redshirt, but let’s be real, that would be a huge surprise given her talent.

The Lottery Lowdown: Storm’s Road To No. 1

So, how do the lottery odds shake out? The WNBA uses combined two-season aggregate records to figure this all out. The Houston Comets and Toronto Tempo have the best odds, both sitting at 32.9% for the No. 1 pick. The Comets, who played as the Connecticut Sun, went 22-66 over the last two seasons. The Tempo, an expansion team, finished 11-33 in their inaugural 2026 campaign. Both teams had identical .250 winning percentages, so the league just split the lottery combinations evenly between them.

Beyond the top two, the Chicago Sky, Phoenix Mercury, Los Angeles Sparks, and our Seattle Storm are also in the lottery crew. The Sky owe a first-round pick swap to the Washington Mystics, and the Mercury traded their first-round pick to the Sparks, meaning the Sparks actually have two lottery selections. Our Storm, with a combined 31-57 record over the last two seasons, come in with those 9.3% odds for the top pick. While not the highest, you just need one lucky bounce!

So clear your schedule, Seattle! This Sunday, November 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, we find out. Imagine JuJu Watkins in green and blue at Climate Pledge Arena. Talk about a future! This lottery isn’t just about a pick; it’s about the potential to change everything for our Storm and bring some serious hardware back to the Emerald City. Let’s go!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.