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It’s usually quiet during the international break, right? Not this time. Mauricio Pochettino, our USMNT head coach since 2024, is leaving the American national team after just two more Nations League matches against Haiti. Yeah, you heard that right. He’s heading to Manchester United, becoming their new manager after they sacked Michael Carrick.

Poch Is Premier League Bound, Again

This is a bombshell during a week that should be all calm and quiet. Pochettino is making his comeback to the Premier League, where he’s already coached Southampton, Tottenham, and Chelsea. It’s a huge move for him, but what about us? We’ve got two Nations League matches against Haiti, and our coach is basically out the door before the final whistle even blows on those. It’s an awkward situation, to say the least, to have your leader already eyeing his next gig across the pond.

Who Steps Up Now?

So, with Pochettino gone, the big question instantly becomes: who’s going to take over the national team? This is supposed to be an attractive job, with a new national training center, an established squad, and young talent popping up everywhere to push the team forward. Pochettino was a “splashy hire” ahead of the World Cup, and honestly, it’s not super surprising that a top team like Manchester United still wanted him. But for 2030 and beyond, U.S. Soccer might be looking for someone who’s more “bought into American soccer” to really build a stable base.

Our own Chuck Booth has floated some names, and they’re interesting. Steve Cherundolo, currently with the U.S. U-23s and formerly manager of Los Angeles FC, is definitely in the mix. The goal was to align the U-23s and the senior squad on style, with players moving between teams as needed. The only issue? This whole Pochettino situation blew up way faster than anyone expected. Cherundolo was probably looking at a 2028 post-Olympic deal, not a “right now” kind of thing. But hey, looking at LAFC’s performance without him, it’s clear he held things together over there. Then there’s Pep Guardiola, who’s a free agent. You just *have* to make that call, right?

The clock is ticking, and the pressure is on to find the next leader for the USMNT. The next match is against Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League this Saturday, November 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET. It’s on TNT and HBO Max if you want to watch the start of this wild transition. Who leads them out for that one, knowing Pochettino is already packing his bags? That’s what we need to see.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.