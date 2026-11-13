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“It’s a new beginning,” Garrett Temple declared, and honestly, you can feel the energy building already. He didn’t hold back, laying out exactly why he made his decision, giving fans a clear look at the foundation the squad is building. When a veteran like Temple speaks, you listen, and he made it crystal clear this isn’t just another stop for him.

Kyrie Irving’s Veteran Punch and a “Simple Decision”

Temple’s message centered heavily on the veteran presence of Kyrie Irving. He called him a “great veteran presence that can still get it done,” which, come on, that’s a massive vote of confidence for a guy who’s seen it all. It shows that the team isn’t just looking at the future, they’re ready to win now, banking on Irving’s continued elite performance. Temple even said all these factors made it “pretty much a simple decision” to join up. You don’t get that kind of commitment without something special brewing.

Cooper Flagg and The Organizational Fit

But it’s not just about the vets. Temple was also hyped about 19-year-old Cooper Flagg, stating “the sky is the limit” for the young phenom. Marrying that seasoned leadership with raw, explosive talent like Flagg’s? That’s the blueprint for success right there. Temple stressed how everything fit together, from “Dusty” being a great guy to the front office dynamic. If it wasn’t a perfect fit, he said, “maybe I wouldn’t have been here.” That kind of organizational chemistry, especially early in a new season, is what you need to go far. It sounds like this squad is already in lockstep.

With November kicking off, the team feels like it’s got all the pieces falling into place right now. Temple’s excitement, coupled with the blend of veteran savvy from Irving and the immense potential of Flagg, gives us a lot to look forward to. This “new beginning” isn’t just talk, it’s got real talent and a strong locker room foundation.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.