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Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton just got named the NFLPA Week 10 Community MVP, and you won’t believe the impact he made. On what was a “Red Friday” for Chiefs Kingdom, the NFL Players Association dropped the news that Bolton partnered up with Harvesters, a regional food bank, to pack a massive 700 “BackSnacks” for kids in Kansas City facing food insecurity. This isn’t just a one-off, either, these aren’t just a few snacks: these bags of kid-friendly food are literally set to last throughout the entire school year, making sure students have something to eat over the weekends. That’s real talk, providing consistent support where it’s desperately needed.

Bolton’s Deep Commitment to Community

This isn’t some random charity event for Bolton. The dude gets it because he’s lived it. Having gone through food insecurity himself, he knows firsthand how crucial it is for every kid to have access to nutritious meals, especially when they’re not in school. His foundation, the Bolton Empowerment Foundation, teamed up with Harvesters, and you can tell this work means the world to him. Bolton spoke on the effort saying, “Packing BackSnack bags with our volunteers and partners reminded me just how much we can accomplish when we unite around a shared purpose. I’m proud of what the Bolton Empowerment Foundation is building in Kansas City. We’re just getting started!” That’s a powerful statement from a guy truly dedicated to his community. It’s not just about football; it’s about making a real, lasting difference.

The Big Picture: Awards and Impact

For this incredible work, the NFLPA isn’t just handing out a title; they’re putting their money where their mouth is. In honor of Bolton’s recognition, the NFLPA is donating $10,000 directly to his foundation. But wait, there’s more. Earning this weekly Community MVP honor makes Bolton eligible for something even bigger: the Alan Page Community Award. This is no small deal, it’s the highest player honor for outstanding community service given by the NFLPA, and it comes with an additional $100,000 donation. That’s a seriously huge boost for the Bolton Empowerment Foundation and the incredible work they’re doing. He’s in good company, too, joining other weekly MVPs like Justin Jefferson, Hunter Henry, and Laremy Tunsil who also stepped up big for their communities earlier this season.

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the announcement for the Alan Page Community Award. It would be an incredible cap to an already impactful year for Bolton off the field, showing the league and the world the power of giving back. If you’re looking to support this kind of vital work, you can always learn more about how to help Bolton’s charitable efforts.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.