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The Phoenix Suns are already hitting turbulence with a shaky 5-6 start to the season, and guess what’s buzzing louder than the arena speakers? Jalen Green’s future in the desert, big time. Rumors are flying, with rival clubs reportedly circling, eyeing Green as a serious trade candidate.

The Green Light Flashing Red

Look, *The Athletic’s* Sam Amick dropped a bomb, reporting that other teams believe the Suns are “motivated” to move Green. And what’s the wish list item? A proven point guard, someone who can actually run head coach Jordan Ott’s offense. That’s a pretty direct signal about what they feel is missing, isn’t it? But, a source inside the Suns’ camp is playing it cool, insisting they’ll “remain patient” and won’t get into any serious trade talks until later in the season. So, while other teams are making calls, Phoenix is apparently still in “wait and see” mode.

What’s driving all this chatter? Green’s output is *way* down. He’s started all 11 games this season, sure, but he’s averaging a career-low 11.8 points per game. Let that sink in. This is the guy who dropped 21.0 points per game with the Rockets in 2024-25. His shooting splits are pretty grim, too: 41.9 percent from the field and a brutal 27.0 percent from three-point range. That’s not exactly the “strong second option next to Devin Booker” the Suns were hoping for when they grabbed him from Houston in the Kevin Durant trade.

Contract Headache and Efficiency Struggles

We’re talking about the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, who was just 23 when he landed in Phoenix. The hope was clear: develop into a star. But his first year with the Suns was rough, limited to just 32 games because of hamstring and knee injuries. And now, this dip.

Here’s where it gets real messy: the contract. Green is pulling in a cool $36.2 million this season, and he’s got a $36 million player option for 2027-28. That’s a huge financial commitment, especially when you consider his current production. It’s unclear how much interest there would even be in a player with those numbers on that kind of deal. Plus, scoring efficiency has never been Green’s strong suit. His best field-goal percentage ever was 42.6 percent back in his rookie year, and he’s only shot better than 35 percent from deep once, hitting 35.4 percent in 2024-25. Those numbers just don’t scream “must-have asset” for other teams. The overall team picture isn’t pretty either, with Phoenix sitting at the 12th-worst net rating in the entire NBA.

It’s not all bad news, though. The Suns have actually managed to string together four wins in their last five games, including a victory over the Rockets on November 7. A glimmer of hope, right? But with the trade talk already swirling and Green’s numbers dropping, Phoenix has a ton to figure out. Will their patience win out, or will those “motivated” rival clubs eventually get their wish and pry Green away later this season? You absolutely gotta watch this space.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.