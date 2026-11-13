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Doug McDermott officially hung up his sneakers after 12 seasons in the NBA, a career that wrapped up quietly with the Sacramento Kings. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, made it official with a statement, marking the end of an era for one of the most consistent shooters the league has seen.

Creighton Legend to First-Round Pick

Before he was lighting it up in the pros, McDermott was an absolute force at Creighton. From 2010 to 2014, he was on everyone’s radar, leading the Bluejays to three straight NCAA tournament appearances in his final three years. Talk about carrying a team, right? Creighton notched at least 23 wins every single one of his four seasons. He earned first-team All-American honors three years in a row, and in his senior year, he was unreal, leading the entire nation with a ridiculous 26.7 points per game. That kind of dominance earned him consensus National Player of the Year honors, and his No. 3 jersey is already retired by the Bluejays back in December 2023. What a legacy!

A Career of Deep Shots and Dedication

That college success catapulted McDermott into the NBA as the No. 11 pick in the 2014 draft by the Denver Nuggets. His rights went straight to the Chicago Bulls, where he kicked off his career for a couple of seasons. From there, he bounced around the league, a true journeyman hitting stops with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs, and finally, the Sacramento Kings. He finished out his final season, 2025-26, playing 29 games off the bench, with his last on-court appearance coming on April 12. Across 726 career NBA games, McDermott averaged 8.5 points and 2.1 rebounds. But here’s the kicker: his 41.0 percent success rate from three-point range ranks him 22nd all-time in NBA history. Think about that for a second. Twenty-second *all-time*. That’s an insane level of consistency from beyond the arc.

It’s a quiet close to a solid 12-season run, but when you look at that 41.0 percent from deep, you realize McDermott wasn’t just another guy. He was a stone-cold shooter, putting up numbers that stand the test of time. What a career for the former first-round pick.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.