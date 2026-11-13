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Robert Griffin III is officially expected to interview for the head football coach opening at Baylor, a stunning development that Pete Nakos of On3 broke wide open. This isn’t just a former player sniffing around his old stomping grounds, this is the Heisman winner, a legend, possibly stepping into the top job. Baylor fired Dave Aranda on October 25, one of five college football coaches let go this year, and the search has been intense. While Lincoln Riley from USC is a name they’re interested in, he might be a tough get. But RGIII? That’s a whole different ballgame.

RGIII’s Return to Waco? He Said He Was In!

Let’s be real, RGIII’s history at Baylor is pure gold. From 2008, he played four seasons there, starting 40 of his 41 appearances. We’re talking 10,366 passing yards and 78 touchdowns through the air, plus another 2,254 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground. The guy was electric, won the Heisman Trophy in 2011, and then went second overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. His connection to Baylor runs deep, and he has been vocal about it. He previously stated, “Yes, 100%,” when asked if he was interested in the job. He wasn’t just talking to hear himself speak, either. He said, “If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that isn’t just respectable on the football field, but the fans can be proud of, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor.” He even talked with the athletic director, Doug McNamee, a guy who “knows what it looks like to win at Baylor, know how you have to win at Baylor and recruit to Baylor to make those things happen.” This isn’t just a casual chat; it’s a serious candidate who has already laid out his vision.

The Coaching Search Heats Up

Currently, Griffin is crushing it as a college football analyst for FOX, but he’s been prepping hard for this interview, even working with a former college head coach. That shows he’s not taking this lightly. This isn’t some token interview. Baylor needs a spark, and bringing back a Heisman winner who understands the program’s DNA could be massive. Sure, other names like Jeff Traylor from UTSA are out there as serious candidates, and Baylor’s dream of landing Lincoln Riley might not pan out. But how do you not get hyped about RGIII potentially leading the charge? His “100% yes” wasn’t just talk; it’s now a real possibility, and it could bring a whole new level of excitement to Waco.

Baylor’s coaching search just got a massive shot in the arm. The university is clearly looking for someone who can reignite the program, and bringing back a Heisman winner who publicly declared his intense interest and prepared for the role is a huge statement. With other contenders in the mix, this is gonna be a fascinating hire, but RGIII throwing his hat into the ring makes it must-watch.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.