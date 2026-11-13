Buffalo Bills logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is on track to suit up this Sunday against the Bills, and head coach Aaron Glenn is already telling us he’s got full confidence Wilson will clear concussion protocol. It sounds like he’s just got one more hurdle to jump, which is huge for the offense.

Wilson’s Return Is a Game-Changer

Man, Wilson’s return is massive. Glenn flat out said, “I see that happening,” when asked if Wilson would clear that final step. You love to hear that kind of certainty from the coach. Wilson missed last week’s game while he was in protocol, and you know how much that hurts. Having him back on the field, catching passes and making plays, is exactly what this team needs. He’s already hauled in 43 passes for 527 yards and three touchdowns this year. That kind of production coming back into the lineup? Yeah, Buffalo’s secondary is gonna have their hands full.

Injury Report Looking Solid (Mostly)

Beyond Wilson, the team’s looking pretty good on the injury front. Rookie wideout Omar Cooper, who’s been limited with an ankle issue on the first two injury reports of the week, is expected to be a full participant at Friday practice. That’s a good sign for some depth on offense. Basically, everyone else is back out there and practicing in full, except for linebacker Trevin Wallace, who’s dealing with a groin problem. We’ll get the full, official injury report later today with everyone’s game statuses, but the early word is super encouraging.

It’s all eyes on that final injury report later today, but if Glenn’s confidence holds up, Wilson’s presence could be a total game-changer against the Bills. Get ready for Sunday, folks, because if Wilson’s out there, things are about to get real interesting.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.