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Tennessee running back Daune Morris is out for the rest of the season after suffering a leg injury in a car accident Thursday night. This is a brutal hit, confirmed by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz through his sources, and it comes at the absolute worst time for the eighth-ranked Volunteers as they fight to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Morris Was The X-Factor

Man, this one stings for the Vols, especially since Morris was really starting to shine. This sophomore from Chattanooga was Tennessee’s second-leading rusher, rocking up 434 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. We just saw him go off last week against Kentucky, putting up 86 yards on just five carries, including a ridiculous 66-yard touchdown burst in the first quarter that had everyone buzzing. He was averaging a stellar 6.6 yards per carry, and let’s not forget his career-best 98 yards at Georgia Tech in Week 2, or that 116-yard monster game against Kennesaw State.

Coach Josh Heupel even talked about Morris earlier this season, saying, “Young guy that through the course of spring, you guys know that we have liked, I’ve liked where he’s grown and matured and what he’s done. And through training camp as well. So I’m not surprised with anything that he did tonight, and I say that as a compliment to him. He’s ready to play at a really high level, so I love what we saw from him.” This guy was a reliable change-of-pace option, a crucial piece in their ground game that complemented DeSean Bishop’s heavy lifting.

Who Steps Up For The Rushing Machine?

Losing Morris means the Vols have a huge hole to fill in an offense that leans *hard* on its rushing prowess. This team leads the SEC in rushing at 216 yards per game, and their 24 rushing touchdowns are tied for fourth-most in FBS. Their backfield production has actually topped last season’s numbers and even rivals their dominant 2024 campaign, which was the program’s only CFP appearance. So yeah, this isn’t just a small loss.

With Morris sidelined, guys like Javin Gordon, Hunter Barnes, and Justin Baker are gonna have to step up big time in the run game to help out Bishop. Gordon, another sophomore, had two carries for nine yards against Kentucky, and he put up 41 yards on six tries at South Carolina on October 24. They need these guys to be ready, because the stakes just got higher.

Next Up: Texas A&M And The Playoff Picture

The Vols haven’t said anything official yet about Morris’s injury or the accident, but he’s expected to be listed as out on Friday night’s injury report. They’re heading into Saturday’s game at Texas A&M as 2.5-point favorites, and they absolutely need this win to stay in the thick of the College Football Playoff picture. It’s go time, and without Morris, every carry, every yard, and every play is going to mean even more. Can the remaining backfield crew deliver when it matters most? We’re about to find out.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.