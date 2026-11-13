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The Atlanta Falcons just dropped some serious cash on their defense, extending defensive end Cameron Thomas and cornerback C.J. Henderson for a combined $53 million. This massive financial commitment comes on the heels of a rough patch for the Dirty Birds, who have lost four of their last five games and, just days earlier, traded away star safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Talk about a whirlwind week down south.

Cameron Thomas Cashes In After a Journey

Cameron Thomas, who just inked a three-year deal worth a maximum $33 million, has certainly earned his payday after a winding road to Atlanta. He was originally a 2022 NFL Draft pick out of San Diego State, taken by the Arizona Cardinals. After two seasons there, where he showed flashes with three sacks in his rookie year, he got traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, the Cleveland Browns scooped him up off waivers during the 2024 season, and he played all of 2025 with them. The Falcons signed him last offseason to a one-year, $3.1 million deal, and man, has he responded. He’s started all nine games for them this season, racking up two sacks, one forced fumble, and 25 combined tackles. Clearly, Atlanta saw something they liked and decided to lock him down.

C.J. Henderson’s Roller Coaster Ride Lands a $20 Million Deal

C.J. Henderson’s new two-year, $20 million contract, with $11 million guaranteed, is another big move for the Falcons, especially considering his journey. This guy was a top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Seriously, No. 9 overall! But his career has been a total roller coaster. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers early in 2021, played there through 2023, even grabbing two interceptions in 2022. Then his fifth-year option got declined, he signed with the Houston Texans in 2024, got released, signed with the Steelers, but never played a game. He landed with the Falcons in summer 2025, got released, signed to the practice squad, released again, then brought back to the active roster! Wild, right? Injuries have definitely plagued him, limiting his games in 2020, 2021, and 2023 with groin, shoulder, and head issues. But in 2026, he’s answered the bell, appearing in eight games, starting six, with nine passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 41 combined tackles. You gotta give the guy credit for sticking with it.

What These Big Bets Mean for the Falcons’ Defense

So, the Falcons just spent $53 million on two defenders right after trading their star safety and losing four of five. What’s the plan here? Thomas and Henderson are definitely contributing, but the overall defense has been struggling. They’re sitting at 22nd in the NFL for opponent total yards, giving up 346.8 per game. Opponent passing yards? That’s 20th in the league at 228.0 per game. And tied for 20th in opponent points, letting teams put up 24.0 per game. These extensions are a massive vote of confidence in Thomas and Henderson, but it’s clear Atlanta’s defense as a whole has work to do. They’re making big moves, but the performance on the field needs to catch up if they want to turn this season around.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.