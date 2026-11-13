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The New York Giants just woke up to a brutal new reality this morning, all thanks to a crushing 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. What was supposed to be a “magical ride” for the 5-3-1 Giants, who are still somehow sitting atop a “down NFC East,” now feels a lot more like a bumpy road with a flat tire.

The Commanders Are the Giants’ Kryptonite, Full Stop

Let’s be real, the Commanders have been the biggest headache for the Giants all season. Last night’s 24-21 defeat wasn’t some fluke. Remember Week 5? These two teams tied, with both sides making “crucial mistakes near the end of overtime.” So, outside of these two absolute stumbles against Washington, the Giants are actually 5-2. That means their inability to handle the Commanders has essentially put a massive question mark on their entire season. They were already a “pleasant surprise,” trusting Jameis Winston for “veteran leadership” and taking a flyer on J.J. McCarthy as a “reclamation project,” but now their margin for error has “gotten a lot smaller.” The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 4-5 as the “closest chaser,” but they have a “really tough test” against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Still, Washington now holds the tiebreaker, and that’s a problem the Giants just can’t shake.

The Schedule Ahead? A True Gauntlet

If Giants fans thought the Commanders were tough, they haven’t looked at the calendar. Their remaining schedule is an absolute meat grinder. They’ve got a home game against the “surging Jacksonville Jaguars” next, then hit the road to play the Indianapolis Colts. After that, the San Francisco 49ers roll into the Big Apple. And get this: John Harbaugh’s team has to fly out to play the Seattle Seahawks. Yeah, the Lumen Field faithful are ready for that one. Things don’t get much easier with the Cleveland Browns visiting and an away game against the Detroit Lions. Capping it all off are two critical divisional games, at Dallas and home against the Philadelphia Eagles, which “may ultimately determine the Giants’ fate.” “Back-of-the-napkin predictions” are already hinting at an 8-8-1 year. This division is only getting one team into the playoffs, so it’s “division or bust.” So much depends on if the Cowboys can scratch out a 9-8 record. Giants fans might be looking back at these Commanders games and wondering “what-if” by the end of it all.

The Giants desperately need to rebound. Next up, they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Can they get back on track and prove this “magical season” still has some magic left, or will this tough stretch push them closer to that 8-8-1 prediction? It’s going to be a wild ride, and every game matters now more than ever.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.