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Week 10 is already kicking off, and your Seattle Seahawks are marching into Las Vegas as solid 6.5-point favorites against the Raiders, with the total set at 40.5 points for their 4:05 p.m. ET game this Sunday. That’s the betting world making a clear statement about our Hawks on the road!

What the Odds Say About Our Hawks and the League’s Biggest Bets

The oddsmakers are clearly feeling good about our Seahawks heading into Sin City, slapping us with that -6.5 line. It shows a real belief in what our squad can do against the Raiders. But while we’re locked in on the Emerald City’s team, the rest of the league is generating some serious betting buzz, too. Folks are putting their money down! Looking at the sheer number of wagers, the San Francisco 49ers (-4.5), Detroit Lions (-3), Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5), Green Bay Packers (-2.5), and Buffalo Bills (-7.5) are the most-bet sides out there. When you switch to total dollars wagered, it’s pretty much the same lineup with the Lions (-3) and 49ers (-4.5) still leading the charge, but the Jacksonville Jaguars (-10.5) jump into the top group, showing that a lot of big money likes them too.

The Sharp Money’s Whispers and Public Over-Betting

The action report from the bookmakers is always fascinating. For the Patriots-Lions game over in Munich, Joey Feazel, head NFL trader at Caesars Sportsbook, is seeing “one-way traffic on the Lions.” He mentioned Drake Maye really struggled with turnovers last Sunday against the Packers, which apparently didn’t stop the public from backing Detroit. That total has even ticked up from 50.5 to 51, with some “sharper action” pushing it higher. Thomas Gable at The Borgata confirmed it, saying the Lions opened at -1 and shot up to -3. He said the “majority of the money is on the Lions so far” and the Patriots “didn’t look great last week.” Over in the Vikings-Packers matchup, Feazel noted “one-way traffic on the Packers,” even after the whole “Kirk Cousins deal” went down. That line actually jumped from -3.5 to -5.5 before settling back a bit. The Packers definitely caught eyes last week beating the Patriots, and that’s fresh in everyone’s minds.

Underdogs and Unexpected Touchdowns on the Radar

Beyond the straight-up bets, the public is also jumping on some interesting totals and even bigger underdog upsets. For totals, folks are hammering the Under 39.5 in the Rams-Cardinals game, but loving the Over 50 for the Patriots-Lions matchup. The Texans-Browns Over 40.5 is popular, while the Vikings-Packers Under 42 and Chiefs-Falcons Over 47 are also getting a ton of action. And talk about bold plays, the most-bet underdogs to win straight up are the Arizona Cardinals (+375), New York Jets (+340), Tennessee Titans (+475), Minnesota Vikings (+130), and Cleveland Browns (+195). Somebody’s dreaming big! As for anytime touchdown scorers, Amon-Ra St. Brown (-110), Harold Fannin Jr. (+290), Jameson Williams (+190), Tucker Kraft (+225), and Justin Jefferson (+150) are drawing the most wagers.

So while the rest of the league dukes it out and the betting public places their wagers, our Seahawks are looking to handle business as favorites on the road. It’s Week 10, every snap matters, and we’ll be watching to see if our Hawks live up to that big -6.5 spread. Go Hawks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.