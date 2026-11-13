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IndyCar just dropped the 2027 schedule for Indy NXT, and buckle up, because we are getting a wild 15-race campaign across 11 North American venues. Not only are we seeing a diverse mix of street circuits, road courses, and ovals, but the calendar is loaded with *four* doubleheader weekends, setting up an absolute test for the next generation of open-wheel superstars. If 2026 was any indication, this next season is going to be pure fire.

Rewriting the Record Books: A Season of Unstoppable Growth

Seriously, what a year 2026 was! Indy NXT tied series records with a ridiculous 10 different race winners. Think about that: ten! Seven of those were first-time victors. That kind of parity and raw talent battling it out is exactly what we want to see. The series also smashed the all-time passing record, breaking track overtaking marks at nine different circuits. Can you even imagine the action? Plus, the grid itself expanded, hitting an average of 24 starters per event, which is the highest mark in 17 years. Off-track, the viewership numbers were climbing too, with FOX Sports’ FS1 and FS2 seeing a 14 percent jump year-over-year. FOX Sports is sticking around, broadcasting every race of the 2027 season, which is huge for getting these future stars the exposure they deserve. IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles nailed it, saying Indy NXT “is in the midst of immense growth both on and off the track” and that “the competition is as fierce as ever.” He is not wrong.

The 2027 Gauntlet: Key Dates and Can’t-Miss Doubleheaders

The 2027 campaign kicks off hot, hitting the Streets of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 7. That’s the 17th time that venue has hosted, and its sixth straight year as the opener, so you know it’s a classic. Then it is straight to Texas on Sunday, March 21, for the second annual Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. The first doubleheader of the year goes down at Barber Motorsports Park on April 3,4, following a 2026 opener there that saw a track-record 96 passes, with 83 of those being for position. Just insane! May 15 brings the series back to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which, get this, yielded a record 284 passes in 2026. Two-hundred-eighty-four!

Summer heats up with races on the Streets of Detroit on June 6 and World Wide Technology Raceway on June 13, both of which also set passing records in 2026. Then we get back-to-back doubleheaders, with Road America’s epic 4.014-mile circuit hosting on June 26,27, followed by a Fourth of July weekend showcase at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 3,4. After a trip west to Portland International Raceway on Saturday, July 31, the series hits its final oval event of the year at the Milwaukee Mile on Saturday, Aug. 28. And for the grand finale, the champion will be crowned during a Labor Day weekend doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sept. 4,5, for the second straight year. This schedule is a proper grind, designed to find the truly best.

Drivers and teams aren’t just showing up to race, either. They will have tons of track time with preseason group tests at Barber Motorsports Park and Sebring International Raceway (Jan. 27,28). In-season tests are booked for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (April 28,29) and Laguna Seca (Aug. 2), right after Portland. Plus, there are oval open tests at World Wide Technology Raceway (April 22) and the Milwaukee Mile (June 17). This is a full-on commitment to development, pushing these drivers to be ready for the big leagues.

J. Douglas Boles said it perfectly: this 2027 schedule “will provide another intense test for drivers and teams and produce a deserving champion to celebrate at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.” We cannot wait to see who rises to the top!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.