Wnba logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The 2027 WNBA season might still be a minute away, but hold up: free agency is already cooking, and it’s looking like a total game-changer. There’s a real buzz that some massive stars are ready to bounce, and if they do, the whole championship picture for 2027 is about to get flipped. We’re talking about three players who could absolutely reshape everything.

Napheesa Collier’s Comeback and Crossroads

Let’s kick things off with Napheesa Collier. What a weird year for her, right? She only hit the court for 16 games, spending the first chunk of the season recovering from ankle surgery. When she finally suited up, you could see the rust, clocking in at 16.8 points and 6.9 rebounds, her lowest outputs since 2022. But here’s the kicker: Olivia Miles has absolutely taken over in Minnesota. That’s *her* team now, electrifying everyone. Collier herself even said, “She’s so quick, she can get by anyone…” So if Collier, a two-time MVP runner-up and former Defensive Player of the Year, isn’t down to ride shotgun, you bet your bottom dollar she’s looking for a new spot. Every team in the league will be lining up for her, that’s for sure. And hey, here’s a little hot take for you: if Kelsey Mitchell bails on the Fever, keep an eye on Indiana. They might just snatch up a forward like Collier to play with Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, chasing that ‘superteam’ dream.

Kelsey Mitchell’s Career Year and Cryptic Comments

Then there’s Kelsey Mitchell, and oh man, she had a YEAR. Straight up career best! She dropped 24.7 points per game, shot a ridiculous 50.9 percent from the field, and absolutely drained 45 percent of her three-pointers. Caitlin Clark is on record saying she’d be thrilled to have her back, no surprise there. But get this: Mitchell’s exit interview was *wild*. She said, and I quote, “I have to be selfish. I think that’s where I am in my career about what I probably need and what’s probably best for me. So I have to be selfish in that room.” Selfish! What does that even mean for the Fever? She also spilled the tea on the “noise” around the team, saying, “Showing up every day to compete for fans that may or may not like you is hard…Playing with CC & having the eyes that she got, we get a lot of flack for just being on her team.” Yikes. So, if she actually bails on Indy, every single team in the league will be absolutely desperate to snag such an elite scoring guard. Think about the impact that move alone would have!

So yeah, the WNBA offseason is officially on fire even before it really starts. With players like Napheesa Collier potentially looking for a new stage and Kelsey Mitchell dropping hints about prioritizing her own needs, the landscape of the 2027 championship chase could seriously shift. Every single decision these stars make is going to send ripples across the league. Get ready, folks, because free agency is about to get absolutely nuts. What moves are you watching closest?

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Swish Appeal.