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Jessica Pegula just punched her ticket to the WTA Finals semifinals for the third time in her career on Thursday, and trust me, this isn’t just another win. She had to take down Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in a grueling 7-6, 6-4, 7-5 battle after Coco Gauff’s earlier victory over Marta Kostyuk, securing her spot in Indian Wells and knocking out her fellow American Gauff from the year-end event.

Pegula Joins Absolute Legends

This win over Noskova wasn’t just about advancing, it was about making history at this year’s WTA Finals. According to Opta Ace, since the event kicked off way back in 1972, Pegula is only the third player to reach consecutive semifinals at the WTA Finals after hitting the big 3-0. Think about that for a second. We’re talking Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams level company. Navratilova, an eight-time WTA Finals champ, pulled off this incredible feat from 1991 to 1992, and Serena, with five titles herself, did it from 2012 to 2014. Pegula, who turned pro in 2009, first qualified for these Finals in 2022, and now she’s etching her name next to two of the greatest of all time. It’s absolutely wild to see her achieve this.

The Road to the Semis Hasn’t Been Easy

Her WTA Finals journey has definitely been a roller coaster. In 2022, she got knocked out in the round-robin stage. But in 2023, Pegula went on a tear, reaching the final for the first time. She dominated her group, winning all her matches against Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Maria Sakkari. What’s even crazier is that by playing Gauff in the semifinals and Iga Swiatek in the final, she became the first player since 1975 to face the world number one, two, three, and four at a single event. Talk about a brutal draw! Unfortunately, the final against Swiatek was a tough one, ending in a heavy 6-1, 6-0 defeat. 2024 saw her out in the group stage again. Then, in 2025, she made it back to the semifinals, but Rybakina stopped her from reaching the final, coming back from a set down to get the win. So, for her to be back here, making history, it really shows her grit.

Mirra Andreeva: The Teenager On A Tear

Now, the road doesn’t get any easier for Pegula. She’s got a seriously tough matchup in the semifinals, facing Mirra Andreeva for the very first time. This Russian teenager has been absolutely lights out in Indian Wells, barely putting a foot wrong. She’s conceded a ridiculously low eight games across her first two matches. Andreeva blasted past Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 in her opener and then dropped that exact scoreline again against Sabalenka. She’s got another match coming up against Karolina Muchova, but honestly, that result won’t change anything for either player’s standing. Before these Finals, Andreeva made it to the final of the China Open, only falling to home crowd favorite Qinwen Zheng. Pegula is going to need every bit of that historic fire to get past her.

So, the stage is set for an epic showdown. Pegula against Andreeva, battling it out for a spot in that championship match. Can Pegula continue her historic run and finally break through for a WTA Finals title, or will the red-hot teenager spoil the party? You won’t want to miss it.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.