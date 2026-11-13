Okay, so the annual GM Meetings wrapped up this week, and get this: there was only *one* significant transaction! Evan Phillips, our 34th-ranked free agent, inked a three-year, $35 million deal with the Braves. He’s stepping into Raisel Iglesias’s shoes in Atlanta’s bullpen and will be locking down games with Robert Suarez, though I guess the Braves *could* still bring Iglesias back too. Otherwise, it was all talk, talk, talk, rumors flying everywhere, with teams laying the groundwork for bigger moves down the line this offseason.

The Japanese Slugger with an MLB Mystery Box Attached

Alright, let’s talk about the real wild card right now: Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato. The Rangers are reportedly all over this guy, and honestly, who wouldn’t be? We’ve got him ranked as the fourth-best free agent overall, and get this, he’s the absolute best position player available! Sato, who turns 28 in March, absolutely tore it up for the Hanshin Tigers in 2026. He wasn’t just good, he was a Triple Crown winner in Japan, batting a ridiculous .306/.383/.609 with 39 home runs. Thirty-nine dingers!

The big question mark is where he’ll play. He was primarily a third baseman, but his defense isn’t exactly shining. So, he could slide over to first, or maybe even a corner outfield spot in MLB. The Rangers definitely need an upgrade at first base, or they could just plug him in at DH and let that bat do the talking. Sato’s a lefty with huge power, kind of like Munetaka Murakami, but he’s a much more aggressive hitter. That means more swing-and-miss, and probably fewer walks than Murakami, but when he connects, man, does he connect.

Dodgers Scramble to Replace a Veteran Infielder

Over in Los Angeles, the Dodgers are staring down an infield hole after Miguel Rojas called it a career. They’re on the hunt for a right-handed hitting infielder, which makes total sense when you look at their setup. Mookie Betts and Max Muncy are locked in on the left side of the infield, and switch-hitter Tommy Edman is penciled in at second base. They’ve got fellow switch-hitter Alex Freeland as depth, but he hasn’t exactly lit up the league in his limited MLB time.

This free agent class isn’t exactly stacked, especially not for righty utility infielders. But there are a few names floating around: Mauricio Dubón, Ha-Seong Kim, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Edmundo Sosa. If they can’t find what they need on the open market, they might have to hit the trade block, with Oswald Peraza from the Angels and Jared Triolo from the Pirates as potential targets. Rojas was a super productive role player for them, a real gloveman who could also hit. Replacing that kind of consistent production won’t be easy for the Dodgers, no doubt about it.

Padres Playing Catching Roulette with Top Prospect

Meanwhile, down south, the Padres are getting swamped with calls about their catchers, Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin. And why? Because top prospect Ethan Salas arrived with a bang in September. This kid isn’t just a prospect, he made history, becoming the youngest catcher ever to appear in the postseason in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series. Seriously, that’s insane!

Salas is the future behind the plate, full stop. That makes Campusano, Fermin, or maybe even both of them, expendable. These two are pretty different, though. Campusano, who’s 28, is a bat-first catcher, and that kind of offensive potential might just be worth keeping around. Fermin is a whole other story. The Padres have a real decision to make here: leverage their depth for other needs, or hold onto a bat like Campusano’s while Salas develops.

The hot stove is just getting warmed up, folks. With the GM Meetings done, you know the phone lines are buzzing, and the groundwork laid this week is going to turn into some serious moves. Keep those eyes peeled, because this offseason is about to get wild!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.