The Philadelphia 76ers showed us their most impactful offensive weapon again: the electric two-man game between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. That combo was virtually unguardable, powering the Sixers to a 123-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors Thursday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena. While the win pushed the team to a solid 10-3 record, it also highlighted a critical truth: for this team to truly be championship-caliber, a major sacrifice is still needed from one of their star starters.

Unleashing the Dynamic Duo

Coach Nick Nurse had actually shifted away from making the Maxey-Embiid two-man game the primary offensive set after the offseason additions of Jaylen Brown and LeBron James. But with James sitting out Thursday to rest, the Sixers leaned hard on their most reliable connection, and it paid off big time. Maxey went off for 27 points on a blistering 8-for-12 shooting, dishing out eight assists, snagging two steals, and adding a block. Embiid, the 2023 MVP, chipped in with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block of his own. Sure, Embiid is in the midst of a shooting slump, evidenced by his 7-for-17 from the field and missing all three of his three-point attempts, but his activity level was through the roof. This offensive scheme, featuring him in the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop, is clearly a much better use of the 7-foot-2 center than having him parked in the corner for catch-and-shoot threes. The whole offense became way harder to defend, putting immense pressure on anyone trying to guard Embiid and, even better, creating wide-open looks for the bench guys. Reserve guards Anfernee Simmons drilled 17 points on a ridiculous 5-for-6 from deep, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pople added 11 points, hitting 3-for-5 of his own threes. That’s the kind of ripple effect you want to see.

Jabari Walker’s Moment in the Spotlight

Look, we all know the Sixers need a reliable backup center, especially for those games when Embiid is sidelined. The team is in a tough spot there, waiting until next month to make a move. Players signed free-agent deals this summer can’t be traded until Dec. 15, and they won’t be able to sign a veteran free agent to a prorated contract until then either. But here’s the kicker: Jabari Walker is proving to be their best option right now. Yeah, he’s undersized at 6-7 for a post player, but he’s stepping up big. In just 15 minutes and 44 seconds off the bench, Walker put up nine points on 4-for-8 shooting and grabbed eight boards. The kid just has a knack for making impactful plays when his number is called. He’s getting more minutes because backup center Adem Bona has been out for four games with a cervical spine sprain, and honestly, Walker has shown he’s a better choice than Bona, who has struggled this season.

The Championship Sacrifice Awaits

Dean Wade is the perfect example of “less is more.” The role-playing power forward made his fifth start of the season because LeBron James was resting, and he absolutely delivered. Six points, five rebounds, two assists, and a whole lot of crucial stuff that won’t show up in the box score. Wade, a free-agent signee, has been excelling in this role since day one. It’s tough to imagine Coach Nurse moving Wade into the starting lineup over one of his true standouts, so the real challenge for the Sixers is this: one of those normal starters needs to step up and focus way more on the intangibles. We’ve seen it at times, where the Sixers offense can look a little… well, it needs that unselfishness to truly click and become the championship-level force they aspire to be. The talent is there, the winning formula is emerging, but the final piece, that major sacrifice, is still on the table.

What’s Next for the Sixers

The Sixers are sitting at 10-3, clearly a strong start to the season. The two-man game is a weapon, and they’ve found a solid interim solution at backup center in Jabari Walker. But the question that looms large for this squad is who steps up to make that pivotal sacrifice. Can one of their big names embrace a less statistical, more impact-focused role to unlock their full championship potential? It’s going to be fascinating to watch as the regular season continues to unfold. This is the kind of adjustment that separates good teams from title contenders.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.