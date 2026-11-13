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Evan Phillips, a top free agent relief target, just inked a 3-year, $35 million deal with the Atlanta Braves. This move rips one of the best arms off the market but also throws the door wide open for the Washington Nationals to chase another elite closer: Raisel Iglesias. Phillips’ signing means Iglesias, a long-time Braves stalwart, is now unlikely to return to Atlanta, making him the prime target the Nats have been waiting for.

A Closer Decade in the Making

Why would the Nationals pursue Iglesias so heavily? Simple: his performance is undeniable. This guy is a grizzled veteran, loaded with experience in the pressure cooker of the ninth inning. Iglesias boasts an astounding 287 career saves. You think the moment will ever be too big for him? No chance. He turns 37 in January, but don’t let that fool you. Iglesias has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down. Last season alone, the right-hander posted a fantastic 2.55 ERA across 59 outings, successfully converting 34 of his 37 save attempts. He’s been a good closer for a full decade now, but his time with the Braves? That was arguably the best stretch of his career, where he delivered a phenomenal 2.39 ERA and racked up 131 saves over five seasons.

The One-Year Deal Sweet Spot

Beyond his electric performance, there’s another crucial factor that makes Iglesias uniquely appealing to the Nationals. Reports indicate the Nats are hesitant to hand out multi-year deals to relievers, and this is where Iglesias fits like a glove. Due to his age, he is unlikely to command a multi-year contract. This means the Nationals can get the best of both worlds: a highly capable, proven closer on a one-year deal. Don’t misunderstand, this doesn’t mean he’ll come cheap. Last offseason, he signed a 1-year, $16 million deal to stay with the Braves. After another stellar year, he is absolutely poised to command a similar sort of contract.

That kind of price tag might make the Nationals’ braintrust a little uneasy, but I’d say it’s a deal they absolutely have to make. We all saw what it was like last year without a real closer, and it wasn’t pretty. If Paul Toboni and the Nats are truly unwilling to throw out multi-year contracts for relievers, then Iglesias is hands down the best closer available to them. He gets his results through a combination of funk, movement, and plenty of raw stuff, making him a master at getting hitters to chase. It’s just a move that makes a ton of sense for a team needing that final-inning stability.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.