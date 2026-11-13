The Giants blew a 21-17 lead late Thursday night against the Commanders, and it all came down to a critical third-and-1 play where running back Cam Skattebo did absolutely nothing to help Jameis Winston seal the game. It was a bizarre moment that directly led to a costly loss.

That Single Play Doomed Everything

Imagine this: Less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, 3:56 on the clock. Your team, the Giants, is up by four points, 21-17. You’re facing a crucial third-and-1, deep in enemy territory. A first down here could mean a long, clock-draining drive and a likely win. So, what do you do? You send Jameis Winston in for a quarterback sneak. Skattebo is right behind him, in perfect position to make the simple, effective play we see every single week. He could have pushed Winston forward for that crucial yard. But he didn’t. He stayed in his stance. By the time he even moved, the Commanders had already stopped Winston’s forward progress cold. No first down.

A Bizarre Choice With A Painful Price

The Giants were forced to punt, and that missed opportunity proved to be incredibly costly. They lost the game. What makes this so frustrating for Giants fans is how common, how *expected*, it is for teammates to push the quarterback on sneaks in short-yardage situations. Every team in the league knows the value of that little shove. Yet, Skattebo just… didn’t. It’s unclear why he stayed frozen, and he wasn’t even asked about it after the game, which is honestly another head-scratcher. His inaction on that one play was bizarre, and it directly cost the Giants what could have been a huge win. They blew the lead, and it’s hard not to point to that single, missed opportunity as the reason why.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.