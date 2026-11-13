Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-time All-Star, is undeniably off to a slow start this NBA season. After the Sixers pulled out a 123-112 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, teammate VJ Edgecombe didn’t pull any punches, offering some direct encouragement to the big man. Edgecombe flat out told reporters that he’s been reminding Embiid, “Bro, you were MVP of the league,” adding that “nobody can stop you” and that he sees Embiid “starting to find his rhythm.”

MVP Numbers Are Nowhere To Be Found

Look, the numbers don’t lie. Embiid dropped 20 points against the Raptors, which was actually his first time hitting that mark since November 4th. That’s not what you expect from an MVP-caliber player. He shot just 7-of-17 from the field in that game, marking his ninth time making under 50 percent of his attempts in 11 starts so far this season. The 32-year-old center is currently on pace to set career-lows across the board: 17.9 points per game, a dismal 37.4 percent from the field, and a truly rough 11.1 percent from beyond the arc. These are not the stats of a player who dominated the league just last season.

The Sixers Are Still Winning, Somehow

Here’s the wild part: despite Embiid’s struggles, the 76ers are absolutely stacking wins. That victory over Toronto bumped their record to an impressive 10-3. Think about that for a second. Embiid is playing way below his usual standard, yet the team is still crushing it. Only the Boston Celtics, with their 10-2 record, have a better standing among Eastern Conference teams right now. It shows you the depth and resilience this Sixers squad has, but you have to wonder how long they can keep up this pace if their superstar continues to find his rhythm this slowly.

So, can Embiid truly flip the switch and start playing like the MVP we all know he can be? Edgecombe clearly believes he’s on the verge, seeing him “starting to find his rhythm.” For the 76ers to truly contend in the Eastern Conference, those career-low paces gotta disappear, and soon. It’s early in the season, but every game matters, and the league is definitely watching to see if Joel Embiid can shake off this slow start and reclaim his dominance.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.