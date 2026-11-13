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Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season kicked off with an absolute shocker, an upset so wild it felt like time travel. The Washington Commanders, sitting at 3-5-1, went into New York and snatched a 24-21 road win against the NFC East-leading Giants (5-3-1), and boy, was it bonkers. We saw two passing touchdowns and a ridiculous three interceptions in the game’s final 8:25. Get this: that’s the first time in 25 years, since a Steelers-Bengals showdown back in Week 16 of 2001, we’ve seen that kind of frantic finish with multiple passing touchdowns and at least three picks in the last 10 minutes.

Commanders Steal It in the Dying Seconds

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 32-yard go-ahead touchdown to Stefon Diggs with just 57 seconds left on the clock. You thought that was it? Nope. Washington cornerback Rasul Dougal then hauled in the game-winning interception with 25 seconds left. Daniels, for his part, made some history too, becoming the first player since Carson Wentz in 2022 (also playing for Washington) to throw multiple interceptions in the fourth quarter and still toss a game-winning touchdown in the same game. Talk about a rollercoaster!

Burrow Is on a Heater Unlike Anything We’ve Seen

If that opener was wild, get ready for what could happen Sunday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) roll into Cincinnati to face the Bengals (6-2). First place in the AFC North is on the line, and all eyes are on Joe Burrow. Cincinnati’s offense is firing on all cylinders, ranking second in the NFL with 30 points per game. But Pittsburgh’s defense, led by T.J. Watt, is a brick wall, tied for the fourth-fewest points allowed per game at 18.0. They’ve only given up 12 total touchdowns in eight games, tied for the second-fewest in the whole league, just one behind the Minnesota Vikings.

But here’s the kicker: Burrow is in the middle of a never-before-seen heater. He’s about to join Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (2004) as only the second quarterback in NFL history to rack up four-plus total touchdowns in five consecutive games. Not only that, he’s the first player *ever* in NFL history to have four straight games with a completion percentage of 70% or better and four-plus total touchdowns. The guy is just unreal right now.

Remember Week 3 when these two teams faced off in Pittsburgh? The Steelers snagged a 30-27 win after Burrow fumbled the ball away with 53 seconds left. But even then, he still showed out, completing 28 of 37 passes for 282 yards and 3 passing touchdowns, which is a full quarter of the total touchdowns Pittsburgh has allowed all season. Watt, with his 7.5 sacks, tied for fourth most in the NFL, will be coming for him, but can anyone really slow this guy down?

This Sunday night game is gonna be a barn burner, with first place in the AFC North hanging in the balance. Can Burrow keep his historic run going against one of the stingiest defenses in the league? You won’t want to miss it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.