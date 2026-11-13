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Wednesday just brought the hammer down on Team Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi, with eight individuals jailed for six months, facing fines and eventual deportations after a brutal hotel lobby attack. UFC CEO Dana White is absolutely fuming, and it’s not hard to see why. The whole thing blew up when shocking footage dropped, showing Usman Nurmagomedov, the reigning PFL lightweight champ, jumping Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili in a vicious group assault right there in a hotel lobby. Dvalishvili was left badly bloodied, and now Usman, along with seven others, is staring down six months behind bars in the Middle East.

The Feud That Boiled Over, and Dana White’s Unfiltered Take

Tensions between Team Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili have been bubbling for a while. Remember January 2025? Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman’s younger brother, had a heated grudge match with Dvalishvili at UFC 311, where Dvalishvili defended his UFC bantamweight title with a unanimous decision win. Then, just this past July, Dvalishvili infamously slapped Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov, a friend and training partner of the Nurmagomedov clan, backstage at an RAF Georgia event. Gadzhimagomedov had allegedly gotten aggressive with Dvalishvili after a press conference, asking him about his problem with Umar. So yeah, there’s history here, but that doesn’t excuse what went down this week. Dana White pulled no punches, calling Usman and everyone involved “a bunch of f***ing idiots.” He told Stefan Struve on UFC op Eurosport, “Anywhere the whole Khabib [Nurmagomedov] crew shows up, there’s usually some fights going on, or Khamzat [Chimaev] and all these guys. And the RAF, I mean, there’s literally a fist-fight at every single one of these things.” White went on to say he doesn’t like it because “it’s super dangerous” and questioned what would happen if someone got seriously injured, especially doing something like that in the Middle East.

Team Khabib’s Defense and the Crushing Blow to Usman’s Future

While condemnation has poured in from across the MMA world, not everyone on Team Khabib is backing down. Islam Makhachev, the UFC welterweight champion and the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, jumped on social media to defend the attack. He flat-out stated that “whatever happened today, was started by Merab,” and questioned why critics were “silent when Merab slapped the Dagestani fighter and insulted his honor?” So, the blame game is already in full swing. But beyond the public back and forth, the real kicker here is the hit to Usman Nurmagomedov’s career. Until Wednesday, he was a top free agent, and the UFC was heavily linked to signing him. All those talks? Completely shelved now, at least until he’s done with his prison sentence in Abu Dhabi.

This entire mess is a massive black eye for everyone involved. Usman Nurmagomedov, once a hot prospect eyed by the UFC, is now in jail. His immediate future in the sport is completely derailed. The full fallout for Team Khabib, especially with Dana White’s public criticisms, is still TBD, but you know this isn’t going away quietly.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.