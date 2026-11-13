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Forget everything you thought you knew about running back matchups, because our own Zach Charbonnet is staring down a Raiders defense that practically rolls out the red carpet for opposing backs. This isn’t just a good matchup, folks. This is a *feast*, and the 12s are about to watch our guy get aggressive with his opportunities.

Charbonnet and the Raiders: A Matchup Made in Heaven for the Hawks

Seriously, has any defense made opposing running backs look better lately than the Raiders? It’s like they’re trying to set new records for generosity. Running backs are currently averaging a wild 5.21 yards against them. That’s not just a statistic, that’s a flashing green light for Charbonnet to go off. We’re talking about a workload and a matchup that can absolutely pay off for the Seahawks’ ground game. This is the kind of situation where you get aggressive with your expectations, knowing our guy is primed for a monster performance.

League-Wide Upsides: Young and Douglas Making Noise

While our focus is always on the Emerald City, some other players around the league are also finding themselves in some serious spots. Over in Carolina, Bryce Young is being given enough passing work to make him a real threat, throwing the ball nearly 40 times a game, at 38.5 attempts through his first eight starts. Last week against Denver, that volume translated into 276 yards and three touchdowns on 28 completions in 39 attempts. The Saints’ defense, his next opponent, pressures quarterbacks on just 28% of non-blitz dropbacks, ranking 28th in the league. That’s an open invitation for Young to work through his reads and keep slinging it.

Then there’s DeMario Douglas in New England. This guy has absolutely turned it around. Over his first five weeks, he had 147 yards on 120 routes. But in the next four, he exploded for 287 yards on 112 routes. His yards per route literally doubled, from 1.23 to 2.56. Last week alone, he saw nine targets and snagged 102 yards. With the Lions ranking 29th in defensive EPA allowed per play, Douglas is in a prime spot to keep that momentum rolling, especially if A.J. Brown is still limited with his ankle and knee issues. Douglas has done enough to deserve serious consideration regardless of Brown’s status.

What This Means for Our Hawks

When the Seahawks hit the field against the Raiders, all eyes should be on Zach Charbonnet. This isn’t just about fantasy points, this is about the ground game hitting its stride right when we need it. The Raiders’ run defense is a gaping hole, and Charbonnet is the guy with the talent to exploit it. We need him to churn out those yards, move the chains, and keep that defense honest. Get ready, 12s, because Charbonnet is about to show everyone what he’s made of in this can’t-miss matchup.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.