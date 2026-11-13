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Stephen Curry, at a mind-boggling 38 years old, is still out there averaging more than a point per minute, even after leaving Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets early. It’s wild, seriously. We’re talking about a guy who’s been a persistent force, defying what everyone thought aging superstars could do in the NBA.

Curry’s Unstoppable Numbers Prove He’s Not Done Yet

You wanna talk about outliers? Curry is the definition of it. Forget the persistent injury issues for a second, because when he’s on the court, he’s playing closer to his absolute peak than anyone else on this list of veterans. His effective field goal percentage is actually *higher* right now than it was in 2016, the year he became the NBA’s first unanimous MVP. Let that sink in for a second! Not only that, he’s trimmed his turnover rate to a career-low. Yeah, he’s playing fewer minutes, but who cares when you’re still getting MVP-caliber per-minute production out of him? He’s the benchmark, the guy showing everyone what it looks like for an “old guy” to absolutely not be washed.

George and Durant Are Still Making Moves

It’s not just Curry who’s still bringing it deep into his 30s. Paul George, at 36, is another one defying expectations. He might be playing fewer minutes and getting to the line less, but honestly, you’d be hard-pressed to find a real difference between this version of George and the one who made an All-Star Team back in 2024. If anything, he’s been even better this season, outscoring, outrebounding, and outassisting his 2023-24 self on a per-minute basis. Plus, the guy’s a defensive menace: only Dyson Daniels and Scottie Barnes are averaging more deflections per game among players with significant minutes. Boston is absolutely loving what they’re getting from George.

Then there’s Kevin Durant, also 38, making his mark in Houston. He’s taking the fewest shots of his career by far, just 13.2 per game, which is wild for a guy who’s never been below 16. But guess what? Nobody in Houston is complaining. No Rocket is taking 16 shots per game, but five of them are already in double-digit shot attempts. This team-first approach is clearly working, because Houston is rocking the No. 3 offense in the entire NBA.

These dudes are proving that age really is just a number. They’re not just hanging around, they’re straight-up leading teams and putting up numbers that make you shake your head. The NBA’s old guard is still very much in charge.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.