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Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady, who just turned 37 in September, has absolutely torched early expectations, rocketing from his initial ranking of sixth to now claim the second spot among the NFL’s new head coaches. The youngest coach in the league has Buffalo sitting pretty at 7-1, not just first in the AFC East, but holding the best record in the entire conference. That is the Bills’ best eight-game start since way back in 1993, the year they fought their way to Super Bowl XXVIII.

Brady’s Bills Are Rolling and the Giants Are Shocking Everyone

Buffalo promoted Brady from offensive coordinator specifically to maintain that critical connection with quarterback Josh Allen, and man, has it paid off. Allen is playing the best football of his career as he hits his prime, a direct result of Brady’s leadership. While the defensive shakeup has had its bumpy moments, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard just got a crucial piece with safety Amani Hooker at the trade deadline. Brady looks like a natural fit, and the buzz is already growing: could this be the year Allen finally gets to his first Super Bowl?

Meanwhile, at the top, John Harbaugh’s New York Giants are holding strong at number one, just like their early offseason ranking predicted. The Giants are a surprising 5-2-1 going into Week 10, clutching a two-game lead in the surprisingly soft NFC East. They lost quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, a brutal blow, but New York has only dropped one game in their last six. Harbaugh’s culture change, which includes significant personnel control, has been an early hit, and you know there is even more promise when Dart is back healthy next season. They’re exceeding expectations big time, with a real shot at making the playoffs.

Kubiak Bringing New Energy to the Raiders

Rounding out the top three is Klint Kubiak, who has the Las Vegas Raiders at 4-5 after nine games. While they might not be playoff-bound like the Bills or potentially the Giants, Kubiak has absolutely accomplished his mission: changing the mindset and injecting a serious punch into that offense. His call to stick with Kirk Cousins paid off, letting them flip Cousins to the Vikings for a third-round draft pick. At the same time, No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza has been groomed well behind the scenes and is still set to see significant starting action. The running game and run defense are still works in progress, sure, but there are undeniably more positive vibes and energy around the team, pushing them to play with serious intensity in all three phases. Once GM John Spytek gets another offseason or two to work, the Raiders could be in a position to win a whole lot more under Kubiak.

It is clear this wave of new head coaches is making waves across the league. What was once just an early ranking based on first impressions has turned into a real shakeup, with some coaches already proving they are exactly what their teams needed. The rest of the regular season will be wild as these coaches continue to leave their mark.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.