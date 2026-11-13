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Jacksonville’s recent deadline acquisitions, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates, are officially sitting out Sunday’s matchup against the Titans. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen dropped this news in his Friday press conference, explaining that these key pickups won’t hit the field because they didn’t have a bye week with their previous teams. Meanwhile, Davon Godchaux, another acquisition who *did* have a bye, is cleared to play.

The Coach’s Call: Player Safety and System Success

Coach Coen didn’t hold back on why he made this call, stressing that it’s all about player safety. He wants to put these guys in the best position to succeed, which means giving them a week to learn the system and get acclimated. It sounds like this wasn’t a snap decision either, with Coen noting the club had been talking about this move all week before making the final decision on Friday. It is a bold play, benching new talent immediately, but he’s clearly thinking long game.

Grinding in the Emerald City (of Jacksonville)

Despite the benching, Coen is seriously impressed with what he’s seen from his new guys. He specifically called out Jessie Bates, saying he’s been at the facility grinding until 10:30 every single night. That’s the kind of dedication you love to see from a veteran, especially when a safety has so much communication and operational work to handle in the backend of the defense. Bates is clearly putting in the work to master the structure, even if it means waiting a week to unleash it on the field. This decision, though unexpected, speaks volumes about the coaching staff’s commitment to ensuring every player is fully integrated and healthy.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.