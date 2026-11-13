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Bruce Arians is itching to be an NFL head coach again next season, and if he lands a gig, he’s set to rewrite the record books as he turns 75 years old. This isn’t just a rumor, either: Arians told Jordan Schultz himself he wants back in the game.

Arians’ Return to the Sideline Could Make History

This isn’t Arians’ first time stepping away, then returning. He retired from the Buccaneers in March 2022, citing a series of tough health battles. The man was dealing with a torn Achilles early that season, and wearing prosthetic high heels threw his back out so bad he literally couldn’t stand on the sideline for four hours without serious pain. On top of that, he was monitoring an aneurysm on his heart. He felt like he and the Bucs had done all they could after winning the Super Bowl and trying for a second, so it was time to pass the torch to Todd Bowles.

The Oldest Coach Ever? You Bet.

But now? Arians says those health problems are resolved, and the “itch” to coach is back! If he gets a head coaching job next season, when he’ll be 75, he’s going to become the oldest head coach in NFL history. That record currently belongs to none other than Pete Carroll, who coached the Raiders last season at 74 years young. Arians’ first head coaching gig, by the way, came after the Steelers didn’t renew his contract as their offensive coordinator, showing this guy’s got a history of making moves.

It’s going to be wild to see where Bruce Arians lands, but get ready for a 75-year-old legend potentially stalking an NFL sideline next fall. This ain’t just a comeback; it’s a shot at history.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.