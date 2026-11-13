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Mike Reiss is calling for a 23-20 Patriots victory over the Lions in Munich this Sunday, a bold take after what went down last week at Gillette Stadium. His prediction isn’t just a number, it’s a battle cry: “WR A.J. Brown could be making his return, RB Rhamondre Stevenson appears to be pushing to play, and the defense wants to prove last week wasn’t what they are … and they somehow find a way.” Talk about needing to find a way, especially when the defense needs to show up after last Sunday’s “massacre.”

The Reinforcements Are Coming, Hopefully

The good news? A.J. Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson were both spotted at Thursday’s jog-through practice in Munich. You read that right, Brown could be back, and Stevenson is *pushing* to play. Alex Barth is even wondering if Stevenson could defy earlier reports and play this week, with Josh McDaniels offering “potential hope” for his availability. This is exactly the kind of boost and leadership you want heading into a Week 10 international game against a “potent” Lions team. Doug Kyed noted how much a return from A.J. Brown could provide that much needed “boost” and “leadership.” That’s huge! When it comes to matchups, our WRs vs. the Lions secondary gets the Edge New England. We’re gonna need that advantage.

One Spot Still Gnaws Away

But let’s be real, even with potential returns, there’s a giant question mark still hovering: who starts at left guard? Doug Kyed reported that Mike Vrabel still has a decision to make there. That’s a problem, especially when Steve Balestrieri breaks down the key matchups and gives Edge Detroit to the Lions’ front seven against the Patriots’ running backs. If the interior offensive line isn’t solid, that RB advantage for Detroit could turn into a real nightmare. The Lions, as Ethan Hurwitz points out, are a “difficult threat” to the Patriots defense, too. This isn’t just a game, it’s a measuring stick for our defense to prove that last week wasn’t the real them. On the sidelines, this game matches up two of “this year’s two most aggressive head coaches” in Mike Vrabel and Dan Campbell, so you know it’s going to be a slugfest. Mark Daniels even mentioned Milton Williams instituted $1,000 fines, so the urgency is definitely felt across the locker room.

This Week 10 clash in Munich is more than just another game. Andrew Callahan suggests the Patriots’ season is going one of three ways from here, and how we handle the Lions, especially with that left guard spot still TBD, could dictate a lot. The team arrived early in Germany, and it’s a homecoming for Tackle Lorenz Metz, so maybe those good vibes and the potential return of key players will be enough to turn Reiss’s 23-20 prediction into a reality. Will the defense step up, will Stevenson and Brown play, and will that left guard decision be the right one? We’ll find out Sunday.

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Originally reported by Pats Pulpit.