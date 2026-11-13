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Mauricio Pochettino was in tears, calling it “one of the most difficult” decisions of his career, but the move is done: he is Manchester United’s new head coach. The Argentine was announced as Michael Carrick’s successor at Old Trafford on Friday, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract after United shelled out a release clause in the region of £7.4m to get him from his USA national team role. They even paid more for his backroom staff. Can you believe it? He only signed a new four-year deal with the USA this summer, and now he is out the door after leading the national team in matches against Haiti on November 14 and 18.

A Decade of Waiting Ends in Tears

Pochettino, 54, broke down at his first news conference after the United move was confirmed, thanking the US Soccer Federation for their support. He was emotional, saying, “It’s difficult to talk now. I’m a very emotional guy. It’s a very sad decision. But we are professionals and we are trying to make our dreams come true.” When asked why he inked a new deal with the national side only to bounce for United, he was clear: the chance to manage at Old Trafford was just too good to reject. “I never said I wanted to go back but they know there aren’t too many opportunities that happen in your career like Manchester United,” he explained. “When it arrives, it’s difficult to turn down.” This isn’t just any job for him, it’s a “decade-long courtship.” United had him on their radar after his 18-month stint at Southampton, where he led the Saints to eighth place. Tottenham then grabbed him in 2014, and he brought them to the top four four times in five seasons, a massive jump from the two times in 22 years before he arrived. United first considered him in 2016, with Pochettino even dining with Sir Alex Ferguson, but they went with Jose Mourinho. Then again in 2018, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the nod. In 2022, it was between him and Erik ten Hag, and Ten Hag won out. Even in 2024, after his exit from Chelsea, United interviewed him, but chose Ruben Amorim instead. Talk about playing hard to get!

Inheriting a Nightmare at Old Trafford

So, what exactly is Pochettino stepping into? Michael Carrick was sacked Thursday after United’s worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years. Yeah, you read that right: 40 years! They are absolutely languishing in 18th place in the Premier League. The team has managed just one win in 10 league matches this season, sitting a paltry one point above bottom-placed Sunderland. It’s a complete mess, honestly. Carrick himself released a statement on social media, expressing how “incredibly grateful” he was for his time, despite the exit. Pochettino has his work cut out for him, big time. This isn’t just a tough job, it’s a full-blown emergency.

Pochettino’s first match in charge will be an away clash against Liverpool on November 22. That’s a baptism by fire if there ever was one, stepping into one of the biggest rivalries in English football with a team that can’t buy a win. Can he turn around a club that’s been in a downward spiral for so long? The world will be watching to see if this “difficult” decision was worth the tears and the years of waiting.

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Originally reported by BBC Sport.