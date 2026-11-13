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Saturday’s Claiming Crown races at Churchill Downs aren’t just another set of races. These are for the workaday horses, the ones who usually grind it out in claiming races, now getting their shot at glory and some serious cash. This isn’t your fancy, graded stakes crew, folks. This is about the horses who earn their keep, and they’re about to put on a show.

This Ain’t Your Daddy’s Breeders’ Cup: The Claiming Crown Rules

Forget what you know about entry requirements for big-time races. The Claiming Crown heats are specifically for horses who have previously started in claiming races for specific amounts. It’s an awesome concept, truly giving these horses a place in the sun, unlike the Breeders’ Cup where you practically need a pedigree certificate that says “Grade 1 winner.” We’re talking nine different races here, two of them on dirt, with purses that are no joke. The Claiming Crown Jewel on dirt is rocking a $200,000 purse, and the Claiming Crown Emerald on turf isn’t far behind at $175,000. These races are designed to be competitive, and believe me, they draw from every corner of the country. This year, we’ve got 113 entries whose combined running lines show performances at a mind-blowing 55 different racetracks. That’s insane! It’s the 28th running of this cooperative effort by the National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association and the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders’ Association, and it’s clear they know how to put on a show.

Two-Year-Olds Take Over and Japan Gets WILD

While those workaday heroes are tearing up Churchill, there’s a ton of other action for 2-year-olds all over the country. Belmont Park on Saturday is featuring $175,000 turf sprints for 2-year-olds and 2-year-old fillies, which is always electric. Down in Del Mar, we’ve got the $100,000 Desi Arnaz for 2-year-old fillies at 7 furlongs on the dirt, with Sunday bringing the $100,000 Grade III Bob Hope for all juveniles at the same distance. Plus, the Gulfstream Juvenile Sprint is going down on dirt at 6 furlongs. Over at Woodbine, it’s the $200,000 (Canadian) Grade II bet365 Kennedy Road at 6 furlongs on the all-weather track, with Mark Casse training favorites like Grade II Nearctic winner Victory Achieved and My Boy Prince, closely followed by Wesley Ward’s upwardly mobile Arbiter. And don’t forget Laurel Park on Saturday, where the $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes features fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles on the dirt.

But if you really want to talk international, you have to look to Japan. Sunday’s Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Kyoto Racecourse is going to be absolutely wild, with a rare meeting of *three* Japanese Oaks winners! We’re talking this year’s winner Juryoku Pierrot (JPN), the 2025 winner Kamunyak (JPN), and the 2024 winner Cervina (JPN) all set to face off in the 2,200-meter race. Juryoku Pierrot has won all three starts since getting switched from dirt to grass and had an insane late run to snatch the Oaks, but she hasn’t run since May 24. That’s a huge question mark, and it makes this race absolutely fascinating. Then there’s Bahrain, celebrating its first Group 1 race with Friday’s newly elevated Bahrain International Trophy. The field is stacked, topped by Victorious Forever’s Wimbledon Hawkeye. It’s even big locally because Victorious Forever is Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and his brother, Shaikh Khalid. Aidan O’Brien’s Lambourne is in the mix there too, giving O’Brien a shot to surpass his own record for most Group/Grade 1 wins in a season.

So get ready for a weekend stacked with action, from the blue-collar heroes at Churchill Downs to the global elite. Whether you’re watching the underdogs chase a $200,000 payday or seeing if Aidan O’Brien can break his own record, it’s gonna be electric. This is horse racing, baby, and it’s happening NOW.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.