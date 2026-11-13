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Jaxon Smith-Njigba is absolutely tearing up the league, landing the Seahawks’ Offensive MVP midseason honors and putting himself on pace for numbers that will rewrite the record books. Seriously, we are talking about shattering single-season receiving records here.

JSN’s Mind-Blowing Midseason

To say JSN is special is an understatement. Through just nine games, he has racked up an insane 71 catches for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns. Think about that for a second. If he keeps this ridiculous pace over a 17-game season, he will end up with 134 catches for a jaw-dropping 1,957 yards and 17 touchdowns. These are not just All-Pro numbers; these are historic. He is not only set to break every single-season receiving record for our beloved Seahawks, but his projected numbers would also put him second all-time in NFL receiving yards, seventh in NFL receptions, and tied for sixth in NFL receiving touchdowns. The man is a frontrunner for his second NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, and honestly, a legitimate MVP candidate too. There is no doubt, JSN is the offensive, and frankly, the team MVP midway through this 2026 season.

The Heart of the Defense and Special Teams Magic

While JSN lights up the offense, the defensive side of the ball saw Ernest Jones IV grab the MVP honor. Choosing a defensive MVP was no easy task with guys like Byron Murphy II, Leonard Williams, Demarcus Lawrence, Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmawori, and Julian Love all making huge impacts. But Jones IV, the green dot himself, is the undisputed leader and backbone of a defense that ranks number one in the NFL for yards per game. He is leading the team with 88 tackles, which is fourth most in the entire NFL. On top of that, Jones IV has three sacks, tied for second on the team, five passes defensed, second on the team, and even an interception. This defense’s cohesion is a huge testament to how dialed in Mike Macdonald has them.

Then there is our All-Pro punter, Michael Dickson, who once again snagged the Special Teams MVP. Anyone who watches the Hawks knows the wizardry he brings. Pinning opposing teams deep in their own territory feels routine for him. He boasts a 42.8 net average this season, with 15 punts inside the 20 and only two touchbacks. Dickson’s insane “toolbelt” of kicks has directly led to two turnovers off muffed punts and has limited opponents to only eight returns for a measly 39 yards all season.

Early Impact from New Faces

Looking at the new blood, Emanuel Wilson took home the Top Newcomer honor. Entering 2026, the Seahawks had a few key new additions outside of the draft, with Wilson, Dante Fowler Jr., Rodney Thomas II, and Trevon Diggs among the biggest names. While Thomas II and Diggs are currently on the practice squad, and Fowler Jr. just got his first sack last week, Wilson has clearly made the biggest impression to earn this midseason recognition.

These midseason honors confirm what we have been seeing on the field: the Seahawks are packed with serious talent and incredible leadership. From JSN rewriting history to Ernest Jones IV anchoring a top-tier defense and Michael Dickson owning special teams, there is plenty to be hyped about as we push through the rest of the season. This team is building something special in the Emerald City.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.