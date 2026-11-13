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Get this, the Spurs are absolutely red-hot right now. They’re riding a ridiculous 10-game winning streak into Friday’s NBA schedule, and the Golden State Warriors are gonna have their hands full trying to stop them. What’s crazier? Stephen Curry isn’t even playing in that game against San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama, though? He’s definitely gonna be on the floor, and he’s been on fire to start this season.

Harden’s Rough Start But Big Opportunity

Meanwhile, James Harden’s season has been a bit of a head-scratcher. He’s shooting just 39% from the floor, which, let’s be real, is a rough start for a guy of his caliber. But don’t count him out. Harden just dropped a huge 32-point outing against the Knicks, showing he’s still got that game-breaking ability. Now, with the Cavaliers heading into their matchup against the Heat without Evan Mobley, you know they’ll need someone to step up big time. The SportsLine model sees Harden putting up 28.5 points plus assists on Friday, way over his average of 16.7 points and 5.6 assists. This is his chance to turn things around.

Wemby Is A Beast, SGA Carries The Load

And then there’s Victor Wembanyama. This kid is something else, averaging 11.7 rebounds per game already. Even though the Warriors are one of the best teams at preventing opponents from grabbing boards, Wembanyama is projected by SportsLine to pull down 12.1 rebounds tonight. He’s only gone over 11.5 rebounds twice in his last six games, but two of his “unders” were still at 11, so he’s always right there. He is a different beast!

Over on the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just doing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander things. The two-time reigning league MVP is out there carrying his team, averaging 29.7 points per game. The Thunder are dealing with “plenty of major injuries,” but SGA just keeps on delivering. He might have “cooled off a bit,” but you know he’s the engine for that squad, and he’s going to keep pushing, especially tonight with so much on the line.

Friday night’s looking like pure fire across the league. With all these storylines, from winning streaks on the line to star players needing to step up without key teammates, you know these games are going to be wild. This early in the season, every performance tells us a ton about who’s for real and who’s got work to do.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.